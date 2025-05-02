Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirriemuir assault victim told by doctors ‘don’t chew food for a month’

Daniel Rodley's victim needed emergency surgery to fit two metal plates into either side of his broken jaw.

By Jamie Buchan
Daniel Rodley
Daniel Rodley. Image: Facebook

A man knocked unconscious during a night out in Angus suffered a broken jaw and was told by doctors to “avoid chewing” for at least a month.

The man needed emergency surgery after the one-punch attack in Kirriemuir on July 27 last year.

Daniel Rodley appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assault to severe injury and impairment.

The 41-year-old, who appeared to take exception to prosecutors’ version of events, was handed a community payback order.

Tension on a night-out

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke told the court: “This incident occurred after parties had been drinking together.”

She said: “(The victim), the accused and a woman were together at a bar in Kirriemuir.

“During the course of the evening, the accused had made several advances towards the woman, which were refused.

“This caused tension between the parties.”

Forfar Sheriff Court
Forfar Sheriff Court.

Ms Cooke said when the accused left, the woman and the victim remained at the bar.

“They then went onto to another pub and found the accused there.

“An altercation took place between the complainer and the accused.”

When Ms Cooke described how Rodley punched the man to the head, the accused interrupted from the dock.

“That didn’t happen,” he said.

The charge states he punched the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, knocking him unconscious.

Injuries

Moving on after Rodley’s interruption, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown asked about the injuries.

The fiscal depute said an x-ray revealed the victim had an open fracture to the left side of his jaw.

He required emergency surgery to install two plates to either side of his jaw.

He was discharged for hospital later that day and given antibiotics and painkillers.

“He was put on a liquid-based diet and told to avoid chewing for a minimum of four weeks,” said Ms Cooke.

In his pre-sentencing report, Rodley, of Kirriemuir, told social workers he had been provoked over a “sustained period”.

Sheriff Martin-Brown ordered the first time offender to carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

