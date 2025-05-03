A one-man crimewave who accelerated away in a test drive car before taking part in a midnight raid on a Forfar garage has been spared jail.

Robbie Mill, who has been in and out of detention for stealing Range Rovers from driveways in Dundee, pretended to be interested in buying a man’s Fiat Punto, before he jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off.

Days later, he smashed his way into a repair centre in Forfar’s Carseview Road and drove away in a customer’s Ford Focus.

The 21-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to the thefts in April and May 2023.

DNA and socks recovered from stolen car

The court heard how one of Mill’s victims had advertised his Fiat Punto for sale online.

Mill answered the advert and made an appointment to view the motor, using his own mobile phone number.

When he met the car’s owner at his home in Yarrow Place, Mill wandered round the car as if he was carrying out an external inspection.

He then jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

Mill, who was on three bail orders at the time, was originally charged with assaulting the seller, forcibly pushing him and robbing him of the Punto.

He pled guilty to a lesser charge of stealing the car on April 24 2023.

The court heard how the vehicle was later found abandoned with Mill’s DNA on the steering wheel and handbrake.

A pair of socks was also recovered from inside the car.

Garage raid

Mill struck again less than two weeks later, this time targeting Forfar repair centre JM Automotive in the early hours of May 6.

Detectives found a window at the Carseview Road office had been smashed and several keys inside were missing.

A Land Rover from inside the yard had been used to ram open the gates.

It was found about 40 feet away from the exit.

Mill made off in a customer’s Ford Focus ST, worth about £5,000.

The vehicle was caught on CCTV leaving the yard at about 2.50am.

At 3.35am, it pulled into the Shell garage on Cairnie Road, Arbroath.

Mill filled it with £36.46 worth of fuel before leaving without paying.

The stolen car was later found abandoned, damaged and wouldn’t start.

Company statement

JM Automotive posted a statement on Facebook following the raid.

The company’s spokesman wrote: “As a small business owner in these tough times I am absolutely gutted.

“So much hard work that has gone into this place over the past two years to make it what it is today, only to have the place trashed and valued customers’ cars stolen so some wee idiots can have a joyride is absolutely disgusting.”

He added: “Can’t even imagine the time and money this is going to take up.

“Extra security measures will be taken from now on to ensure the safety of our tools, equipment and any vehicle on the property.”

Criminal history

Mill pled guilty to breaking into the repair centre, stealing keys and taking the Ford Focus, as well as stealing fuel later that morning.

He further admitted driving while disqualified.

The court heard he could not do unpaid work because of a leg injury.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a restriction of liberty curfew, ordering him to stay home between 9.30pm and 7am each night for seven months and two weeks.

He was banned from driving for five months.

In January, Mill was jailed for 17 months for stealing Range Rovers from driveways in Dundee.

But he was freed following a successful appeal against his sentence weeks later.

Appeal court judges quashed his jail term and imposed unpaid work.

He has so far been spared jail for a catalogue of offending, including causing serious injuries to two schoolgirls in a major A90 crash and having sex with underage girls – one of whom he impregnated.

