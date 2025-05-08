Remorseless Perthshire domestic abuse campaigner jailed for child sex crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remorseless Perthshire domestic abuse campaigner jailed for child sex crimes

Nicola Murray was sentenced to a three-year term behind bars.

By Alexander Lawrie
Nicola Murray
Nicola Murray.

A prominent domestic abuse campaigner from Perthshire, who was found guilty of physical and sexual abuse of children, has been jailed for three years.

Nicola Murray forced her tongue into the mouths of two children and made another youngster view an explicit image she had taken of a man she was dating.

Murray, 46, also spoke to the children about her sex life, including describing the size of her lover’s penis, and indecently assaulted another child after stripping them naked.

Murray – who ran the domestic abuse support group Brodie’s Trust – denied assaulting the children over a 20-year period but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

She returned to the dock for sentencing on Thursday and Sheriff Gillian Sharp said: “You have been convicted by a jury of your peers of all 10 charges on the indictment spanning a total of 20 years regarding four children.

“You were a mature adult when the offences were committed and the abuse was deliberate and targeted and breached the highest degree of trust.

“It is clear you have minimised your behaviour and I find no evidence of remorse, regret, insight or victim empathy.”

Jailed

Murray, from Stanley, was jailed for a total of three years and was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The sheriff also issued non-harassment orders banning Murray from having any contact with her victims for the next 10 years.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court his client had been a victim of domestic abuse and had been diagnosed with PTSD two years ago.

Perth Mum Nicola Murray
Nicola Murray. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The lawyer said Murray had “played an important role in changing the law in relation to domestic abuse” and she “continued to deny the offences”.

Mr Gilmartin added Murray had received “threats of violence” since being found guilty and said she would be “particularly vulnerable in a custodial setting”.

‘Treated like a dog’

Last month the jury heard evidence the abuse included Murray blaming one child for causing her to suffer a miscarriage and restricting the breathing of another by smothering their face with a pillow.

She assaulted the children by punching, kicking and slapping them to the head and body over several years and she also pushed one youngster down a flight of stairs on several occasions.

The jury was told of incidents in which Murray dragged a young child out of a top bunk bed onto the floor and labelled a child “a tranny” after they had styled their hair to look like their favourite pop star Pink.

All the abuse took place at addresses in West Lothian and Perthshire and Murray was arrested and charged after one victim reported her to the police in 2022.

Prosecutor Cheryl Porter told the jury Murray had “systematically physically, emotionally and sexually abused these children over 20 years” and one child said they had been “treated like a dog”.

Ms Porter said the victims had been “repeatedly struck, slapped and dragged” and Murray had “repeatedly engaged in sexual conversations” with the victims.

She said one victim had been left “naked, injured and distressed” on the floor following a savage assault and another had been left so terrified of repeated assaults they had wet themselves.

High-profile campaigner

Murray was a high-profile domestic abuse campaigner and set up the Brodie’s Trust support group that advocates for women who have lost babies through domestic violence or forced termination.

She set the group up after suffering a miscarriage and introduced a petition to create an offence that enables courts to hand down longer sentences for violent domestic abusers who cause their victims to lose their babies.

Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw, convener of the Public Petitions Committee, chaired a full chamber debate on Murray’s petition at the Scottish Parliament in May last year.

MSPs unanimously agreed to note the petition but said further consideration would be needed before any amendments to the law are made.

Murray was found guilty of three charges of assault, two sexual assaults, two of indecent communication, one indecent assault and two offences of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, all between December 2002 and August 2022.

