Tuesday court round-up — Banned from Scotland

A suspect has been banned from Scotland after appearing in court in connection with the alleged theft of a skip containing £80,000 worth of copper cabling.

Carl Shepherd is accused of acting with others to force his way into an industrial yard on Herons Lane, Dundee, belonging to Frank Kelbie Ltd.

Shepherd, 58, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of forcing open the padlocked gate and taking the skip and copper cabling on Friday May 2.

Between February 25 and May 3, Shepherd allegedly took out an insurance policy in his name for a white Mann skip loader truck, before using two other registration plates in a journey between Scotland and England.

It is alleged this was an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Shepherd, of South Elmsall, West Yorkshire, is also accused of failing to provide information to the police.

He made no plea during his appearance from custody on petition and was released on bail by Sheriff William Wood after being committed for further examination.

Shepherd is not allowed to enter Scotland unless for court hearings or solicitor appointments as part of the bail conditions.

Drowning confession

Chilling details have been read in court of the moments a Dundee man stepped back from drowning a baby. Jay Dixon held the tot’s head under water before waking the child’s sleeping mother to tell her he “tried to drown him but I stopped myself”. Last week, Dixon pled guilty carrying out a catalogue of attacks on the baby before it was a month old an the narrative of his crimes has now been revealed.

Attack admitted after 4 years

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Brechin woman Shannon McLean admitted a vicious assault she carried out more than four years ago, on April 23 2021.

At Blue Bells Fields near Drumachlie Loan in Brechin, she left her female victim severely injured.

While acting with other person, McLean, of Montrose Street, tackled the woman to the ground, repeatedly punched and kicked her head and body, stamped on her body and pulled her hair, causing it to rip out from her head.

McLean, now 21, then pursued the woman and tackled her to the ground a second time before repeatedly punching her head.

Sheriff James Hastie ordered reports and deferred sentencing on the first offender until June 19.

Paedophile robbed teen

A notorious Angus paedophile has been jailed for his role in a vicious assault and robbery of a teenage boy. Christopher Sloan, who has been repeatedly caught with child abuse material, was part of a gang who chased down the youngster in woods near Arbroath.

Domestic abuse

A Kirkcaldy man who domestically abused two former partners has been placed on curfew for six months, under supervision for two years and given the maximum 300 hours unpaid work..

Logan Smith, 23, stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was convicted of two charges of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour – with 15 elements of abuse against one woman and 17 elements concerning his second victim.

Smith, of Glamis Road, slapped the first woman in the face and seized and compressed her neck, restricting her breathing, in a life-endangering attack.

He also told her to kill herself, causing her to take an overdose of prescription medication, refused to take her to hospital and stated she was lying.

He pushed her to the ground, kicked her, struck her in the leg with a car exhaust, and repeatedly seized her by the hand and bent her fingers backwards to her injury and permanent impairment.

He repeatedly demanded money and failed to repay it.

The abuse, from August 2021 to August 2023 happened at addresses in Methil, Leven, a hotel in Glasgow and elsewhere.

Smith abused a second woman between December 2022 and December 2023 in Methil, Cellardyke, a hotel in Glasgow and elsewhere,

Smith struck, kicked and bit her and seized and compressed the woman’s neck, causing injury.

He isolated her from friends and family, refused to let her leave his property, and repeatedly compelled her to buy alcohol, smoking products and food for him, obtained money and failed to repay it.

He tracked her phone and even abused her while she was pregnant.

A third charge admitted was breaching bail by contacting his second victim.

