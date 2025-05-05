A champion piper and finance director struck multiple parked cars as he careered around a Perthshire town while more than three times the alcohol limit.

Jonathan Greenlees had been wining and dining with colleagues at the Crieff Hydro before getting behind the wheel on April 14 this year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard his electric-powered Polestar smashed into four vehicles as he went on an night-time tour of Crieff.

His car’s built-in emergency response system alerted police as he kept bashing into motors, while narrowly avoiding hitting others.

The wrecking spree lasted about half an hour and is believed to have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

When traced by police in the driver’s seat, Greenlees said he had not even realised he had been involved in a crash.

According to Companies House records, the 51-year-old resigned from his role as finance director at SecuriGroup – one of the country’s biggest security firms – the following day.

Greenlees has won several awards for his piping and claimed the best overall piper title at the opening day of the 2015 Royal National Mod in Oban.

He pled guilty to driving in the Crieff Hydro car park, on the A822 towards Muthill and on various roads within Crieff with excess alcohol (70mics/ 22).

He further admitted driving dangerously and at excessive speed for road conditions, colliding with various stationary vehicles, while failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

Dazed and confused

The court heard Greenlees had no memory of leaving the venue, getting into his car and driving off.

Colleagues later confirmed to him he had polished off several glasses of wine during the evening.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said Greenlees hit four other vehicles, striking one car twice.

Emergency services were alerted to the collisions by his car’s in-built alarm system and residents heard a series of loud bangs.

They ran from their homes to see Greenlees in his bashed-up car.

“Police attended and noted damage to multiple vehicles,” said Ms Hodgson.

“The accused was traced within the car, trying to start it.”

Greenlees confirmed to officers he was not injured.

“He was asked to exit the vehicle,” the fiscal depute said.

“It was clear he was dazed, confused and slurring his words.”

Greenlees told police: “I didn’t think there was any crash but I was the driver.”

Ms Hodgson said the entire 30-minute incident was caught on Greenlees’ dashcam.

‘Unusual reaction to medication’

Solicitor Jim Brady, defending, said: “This incident was a result of a combination of alcohol and a very unusual reaction to medication the accused was taking at the time.

“He has been taken this medication for about one-and-a-half to two years and there has never been an issue with alcohol before.”

Mr Brady said his client, who is from Glasgow, was meant to be staying at the Crieff Hydro that evening.

“He would not normally risk driving at all having had any amount of drink.

“He tells me that his colleagues only afterwards told him how much he had had to drink, which was around four to five glasses of wine.

“He cannot recall getting up from the table, leaving the hotel or indeed driving the vehicle.”

Mr Brady said the label on his client’s medication said “it had not been shown to increase the effects of alcohol”.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “The reading of the complaint suggests to me that this was at the higher end of dangerous driving and Mr Greenlees not only put his own safety at risk but also the safety of the public at risk.

“And I am pretty sure all persons who take antidepressants would be warned about the effects on drinking alcohol.”

She added: “I get the impression Mr Greenlees is horrified that he finds himself in the dock.

“These are serious offences and I am not going to deal with them today.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports and banned Greenlees from driving in the interim.

