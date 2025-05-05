Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Finance chief smashed into multiple parked cars during drunken drive round Crieff

Jonathan Greenlees, a champion piper, had been wining and dining with colleagues at the Crieff Hydro before getting behind the wheel on April 14 this year.

By Jamie Buchan
Jonathan Greenlees
Jonathan Greenlees appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A champion piper and finance director struck multiple parked cars as he careered around a Perthshire town while more than three times the alcohol limit.

Jonathan Greenlees had been wining and dining with colleagues at the Crieff Hydro before getting behind the wheel on April 14 this year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard his electric-powered Polestar smashed into four vehicles as he went on an night-time tour of Crieff.

His car’s built-in emergency response system alerted police as he kept bashing into motors, while narrowly avoiding hitting others.

The wrecking spree lasted about half an hour and is believed to have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Jonathan Greenlees leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

When traced by police in the driver’s seat, Greenlees said he had not even realised he had been involved in a crash.

According to Companies House records, the 51-year-old resigned from his role as finance director at SecuriGroup – one of the country’s biggest security firms – the following day.

Greenlees has won several awards for his piping and claimed the best overall piper title at the opening day of the 2015 Royal National Mod in Oban.

He pled guilty to driving in the Crieff Hydro car park, on the A822 towards Muthill and on various roads within Crieff with excess alcohol (70mics/ 22).

He further admitted driving dangerously and at excessive speed for road conditions, colliding with various stationary vehicles, while failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

Dazed and confused

The court heard Greenlees had no memory of leaving the venue, getting into his car and driving off.

Colleagues later confirmed to him he had polished off several glasses of wine during the evening.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said Greenlees hit four other vehicles, striking one car twice.

Emergency services were alerted to the collisions by his car’s in-built alarm system and residents heard a series of loud bangs.

They ran from their homes to see Greenlees in his bashed-up car.

Greenlees’ trail of destruction began at the Crieff Hydro car park.

“Police attended and noted damage to multiple vehicles,” said Ms Hodgson.

“The accused was traced within the car, trying to start it.”

Greenlees confirmed to officers he was not injured.

“He was asked to exit the vehicle,” the fiscal depute said.

“It was clear he was dazed, confused and slurring his words.”

Greenlees told police: “I didn’t think there was any crash but I was the driver.”

Ms Hodgson said the entire 30-minute incident was caught on Greenlees’ dashcam.

‘Unusual reaction to medication’

Solicitor Jim Brady, defending, said: “This incident was a result of a combination of alcohol and a very unusual reaction to medication the accused was taking at the time.

“He has been taken this medication for about one-and-a-half to two years and there has never been an issue with alcohol before.”

Mr Brady said his client, who is from Glasgow, was meant to be staying at the Crieff Hydro that evening.

“He would not normally risk driving at all having had any amount of drink.

“He tells me that his colleagues only afterwards told him how much he had had to drink, which was around four to five glasses of wine.

“He cannot recall getting up from the table, leaving the hotel or indeed driving the vehicle.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Brady said the label on his client’s medication said “it had not been shown to increase the effects of alcohol”.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “The reading of the complaint suggests to me that this was at the higher end of dangerous driving and Mr Greenlees not only put his own safety at risk but also the safety of the public at risk.

“And I am pretty sure all persons who take antidepressants would be warned about the effects on drinking alcohol.”

She added: “I get the impression Mr Greenlees is horrified that he finds himself in the dock.

“These are serious offences and I am not going to deal with them today.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports and banned Greenlees from driving in the interim.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Perth Prison C hall.
Violent inmate who scarred Perth Prison officer with hot soup faces deportation
Paul Scally
'Hardened' Fife paedophile jailed again for downloading child abuse files months after prison release
Police on Strathmartine Road
Second man sentenced after Dundee attempted murder bid
Dundee Sheriff Court
Biting thug trapped girlfriend in Forfar flat and threatened to kill her
Calvin Gilmour (left) and Lloyd McKay at Forfar Sheriff Court
Gangland enforcers sentenced for firebombing Tayside couple's Mercedes
Stephen Gibb
Drunken Angus man clashed with Greggs staff over pastry shouting 'they're not your sausage…
Robbie Mill
Curfew order for serial car thief who raided Forfar garage and stole test drive…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Jailed on birthday and hacker accused's gaming woes
Jay Dixon
Dundee man restricted new-born baby's breathing, put head under water and launched life-endangering attack
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Doctor ban and ditched stash