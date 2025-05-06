Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver, 86, blamed failing eyesight for Angus crash that left cyclist injured

Albert Brooks admitted a charge of dangerous driving by getting behind the wheel "whilst his eyesight was not the vision standard for driving".

By Jamie Buchan
Albert Brooks
Albert Brooks.

An 86-year-old driver has blamed his failing eyesight for a collision that left a cyclist with multiple injuries.

Retired mechanic Albert Brooks knocked down Muhamod Mehdi as he pedalled along the B961 near Carmyllie, Forfar, in November last year.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how the cyclist was thrown into the air and landed on the roadside.

Brooks appeared in the dock and admitted a charge of dangerous driving by getting behind the wheel “whilst his eyesight was not the vision standard for driving”.

He admitted he failed to keep a proper lookout, nor maintain a safe distance before colliding with Mr Mehdi.

Collision

Prosecutor Lissie Cooke told the court Brooks suffered from cataracts and macular degeneration, an age-related condition that causes blurring and lack of vision.

“At around 10am, Mr Medhi was cycling along the route, dressed in cycling gear,” she said.

“He was suddenly struck from behind by the accused’s car and thrown onto the side of the road.”

Forfar Sheriff Court
Forfar Sheriff Court.

She said: “The accused stopped his vehicle and returned to the complainer to give assistance.”

Police and ambulance crews were scrambled to the scene.

Ms Cooke said the cyclist suffered a broken thumb, as well as cuts and grazes to his head and right leg.

His bicycle and Brooks’ car were also damaged, she said.

Eye test past before crash

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said his client had since surrendered his driving licence.

“He had an eye test in March that year and passed,” he said.

“But obviously conditions were deteriorating more quickly than he anticipated.”

Mr Rennie said the former HGV mechanic, from Carmyllie, “accepts that he will probably never drive again”.

“It will obviously be an inconvenience for him to be without a driving licence,” the solicitor said.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Brooks she took account he had never been in trouble with the law before.

She fined him £500 and banned him from driving for a year.

