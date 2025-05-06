An 86-year-old driver has blamed his failing eyesight for a collision that left a cyclist with multiple injuries.

Retired mechanic Albert Brooks knocked down Muhamod Mehdi as he pedalled along the B961 near Carmyllie, Forfar, in November last year.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how the cyclist was thrown into the air and landed on the roadside.

Brooks appeared in the dock and admitted a charge of dangerous driving by getting behind the wheel “whilst his eyesight was not the vision standard for driving”.

He admitted he failed to keep a proper lookout, nor maintain a safe distance before colliding with Mr Mehdi.

Collision

Prosecutor Lissie Cooke told the court Brooks suffered from cataracts and macular degeneration, an age-related condition that causes blurring and lack of vision.

“At around 10am, Mr Medhi was cycling along the route, dressed in cycling gear,” she said.

“He was suddenly struck from behind by the accused’s car and thrown onto the side of the road.”

She said: “The accused stopped his vehicle and returned to the complainer to give assistance.”

Police and ambulance crews were scrambled to the scene.

Ms Cooke said the cyclist suffered a broken thumb, as well as cuts and grazes to his head and right leg.

His bicycle and Brooks’ car were also damaged, she said.

Eye test past before crash

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said his client had since surrendered his driving licence.

“He had an eye test in March that year and passed,” he said.

“But obviously conditions were deteriorating more quickly than he anticipated.”

Mr Rennie said the former HGV mechanic, from Carmyllie, “accepts that he will probably never drive again”.

“It will obviously be an inconvenience for him to be without a driving licence,” the solicitor said.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Brooks she took account he had never been in trouble with the law before.

She fined him £500 and banned him from driving for a year.

