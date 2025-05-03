A drunken yob who caused a ruckus at an Angus Greggs as he clashed with staff over sausage rolls ended up in court but escaped further punishment.

Stephen Gibb “staggered” into the Montrose bakery after celebrating his 29th birthday, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

He snapped when challenged by workers after picking up a packet of savoury treats.

Gibb, of Park Terrace, Brechin, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a shop assistant on October 6 last year.

Not guilty pleas were accepted to allegations of stealing food and attempting to open a locked car with intent to steal.

‘They’re not your sausage rolls’

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke said: “The accused attended at the store on the High Street.

“An incident occurred and the staff had reason to speak to the accused.”

Gibb shouted at workers and told them: “F*** you. They’re not your sausage rolls. F*** off.”

Police were contacted.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “This happened on a Sunday morning.

“It was Mr Gibb’s birthday the day before and he had been drinking.

“He was very intoxicated and staggered into Greggs.

“Mr Gibb picked up some sausage rolls and was challenged by staff.”

Mr Rennie said his client had stayed out of trouble since the incident.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Gibb: “Given the nature of the charge and the fact you have been of good behaviour since, I will admonish you.”

