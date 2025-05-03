Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken Angus man clashed with Greggs staff over pastry shouting ‘they’re not your sausage rolls’

Stephen Gibb “staggered” into the Montrose bakery and yelled: “They’re not your sausage rolls.”

By Jamie Buchan
Stephen Gibb
Stephen Gibb appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A drunken yob who caused a ruckus at an Angus Greggs as he clashed with staff over sausage rolls ended up in court but escaped further punishment.

Stephen Gibb “staggered” into the Montrose bakery after celebrating his 29th birthday, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

He snapped when challenged by workers after picking up a packet of savoury treats.

Gibb, of Park Terrace, Brechin, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a shop assistant on October 6 last year.

Not guilty pleas were accepted to allegations of stealing food and attempting to open a locked car with intent to steal.

‘They’re not your sausage rolls’

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke said: “The accused attended at the store on the High Street.

“An incident occurred and the staff had reason to speak to the accused.”

Gibb shouted at workers and told them: “F*** you. They’re not your sausage rolls. F*** off.”

Police were contacted.

Greggs sausage rolls
Gibb yelled: ‘They’re not your sausage rolls’.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “This happened on a Sunday morning.

“It was Mr Gibb’s birthday the day before and he had been drinking.

“He was very intoxicated and staggered into Greggs.

“Mr Gibb picked up some sausage rolls and was challenged by staff.”

Mr Rennie said his client had stayed out of trouble since the incident.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Gibb: “Given the nature of the charge and the fact you have been of good behaviour since, I will admonish you.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

