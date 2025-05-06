Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notorious Angus paedophile jailed for assault and robbery of 16-year-old

Christopher Sloan, who has been repeatedly caught with child abuse material, was part of a gang who chased down the youngster in woods near Arbroath.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Sloan
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook

A notorious Angus paedophile has been jailed for his role in a vicious assault and robbery on a teenage boy.

Christopher Sloan, who has been repeatedly caught with child abuse material, was part of a gang who chased down the youngster in woods near Arbroath.

The 31-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted throttling the boy before snatching his mobile phone.

Sloan, who is awaiting sentence at Dundee court for his fourth conviction involving child abuse files, was jailed for four months.

Teenager assaulted

The court heard how Sloan had been with others at a wooded area near McGregors Walk, known locally as The Dammy.

He went after his 16-year-old victim before pushing him to the ground and placing his hands around his throat, restricting his breathing.

Sloan then struck the boy to the head and robbed him of his mobile phone.

The youngster – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – was left injured, the court heard.

Christopher Sloan
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “There seems to have been a group activity, involving several people including the accused and the complainer.”

He said: “He ran towards (the boy) along with others.

“He stupidly took his mobile phone after the assault.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said she was satisfied a custodial sentence was appropriate.

History of filth

In March, Sloan admitting having more than 900 child abuse files on his phone when he was probed for breaching online restrictions just days after being released from prison.

He will sentenced next month for the breach.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had only spent 10 days at liberty before he was locked up again when cops uncovered his sick cache of photos and videos.

Sloan had been freed from jail on November 15 last year after being sentenced to four months behind bars for flouting strict rules about his internet use, imposed after being caught with more than 14 hours of sick abuse material.

He received the shorter sentence for sending Snapchat messages in September while being prohibited from deleting messages – something the app does automatically.

