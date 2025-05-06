A notorious Angus paedophile has been jailed for his role in a vicious assault and robbery on a teenage boy.

Christopher Sloan, who has been repeatedly caught with child abuse material, was part of a gang who chased down the youngster in woods near Arbroath.

The 31-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted throttling the boy before snatching his mobile phone.

Sloan, who is awaiting sentence at Dundee court for his fourth conviction involving child abuse files, was jailed for four months.

Teenager assaulted

The court heard how Sloan had been with others at a wooded area near McGregors Walk, known locally as The Dammy.

He went after his 16-year-old victim before pushing him to the ground and placing his hands around his throat, restricting his breathing.

Sloan then struck the boy to the head and robbed him of his mobile phone.

The youngster – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – was left injured, the court heard.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “There seems to have been a group activity, involving several people including the accused and the complainer.”

He said: “He ran towards (the boy) along with others.

“He stupidly took his mobile phone after the assault.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said she was satisfied a custodial sentence was appropriate.

History of filth

In March, Sloan admitting having more than 900 child abuse files on his phone when he was probed for breaching online restrictions just days after being released from prison.

He will sentenced next month for the breach.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had only spent 10 days at liberty before he was locked up again when cops uncovered his sick cache of photos and videos.

Sloan had been freed from jail on November 15 last year after being sentenced to four months behind bars for flouting strict rules about his internet use, imposed after being caught with more than 14 hours of sick abuse material.

He received the shorter sentence for sending Snapchat messages in September while being prohibited from deleting messages – something the app does automatically.

