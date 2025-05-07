Woman feared death at hands of abusive Dundee partner

A “terrified” woman feared she would be killed at the hands of her ex-partner during a vicious attack at her Dundee home.

Kevin Ogg armed himself with a glass bottle before using it to attack the woman while she lay in the hallway on September 19 last year.

The 46-year-old is now facing an extended prison sentence after a sheriff slated his history of violent offending.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the woman had previously been Ogg’s support worker, prior to becoming involved in a relationship.

Ogg was jailed in October 2024 for a previous domestic attack against her and was subject to bail orders to stay away from her at the time of the September assault.

The woman was about to get out of bed at around 8am when she heard Ogg aggressively banging at the door.

He shouted: “Open the f*****g door. Where were you last night?”

The thug threatened to break the glass panel at the top of the door and all went quiet before he returned with a glass bottle.

Ogg said: “I’m going to put this bottle through the window if you don’t let me in.”

“She was frightened and opened the door,” fiscal depute Lee Corr added.

“He pushed her to the floor as he entered the hallway.

“While she was on the floor, the accused punched her to the face at least twice.

“She started kicking out but the accused struck her repeatedly with the glass bottle to her legs and arms.”

Kill threats

Mr Corr said Ogg began “pacing” around her home before saying: “You better lock that door. I’m going to kill you.”

The prosecutor added: “She believed he would kill her and she was terrified.”

The desperate woman attempted to flee her home but Ogg dragged her back after she held onto a railing outside the front door.

Ogg eventually let go and she ran towards a neighbour’s house with blood on her face.

When she returned home with police officers, she noticed mobile phones, bank cards and her driving licence had been stolen by her violent ex.

Ogg later had his dad post the mobile phones in bubble wrap through the woman’s letterbox before taking him to police headquarters.

The court heard how the woman suffered a cracked cheekbone and pays for private physiotherapy for a shoulder injury sustained in the assault.

She now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Previous offending

Ogg, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted threatening the woman before assaulting her to her severe injury and permanent impairment on September 19 last year at an address in Dundee.

He also admitted stealing the items.

Guilty pleas were tendered on the morning Ogg was due to stand trial before a jury.

Solicitor Jim Caird said: “He is extremely sorry for what he has done. He is really quite beside himself and is accepting what has happened here.

“They knew each other when she was his key worker. That was some years ago.

“He does appear to be very fond of her but does accept the relationship is over.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month to assess the accused’s risk once he is released from custody.

Ogg has served multiple prison sentences for violent crimes.

The sheriff said: “The whole nature of the previous convictions gives me concern that the period which you would otherwise be on licence will be inadequate to protect the public.

“The court is considering an extended sentence.”

