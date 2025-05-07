Woman feared death at hands of abusive Dundee partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman feared death at hands of abusive Dundee partner

Kevin Ogg attacked his partner at their home in the city.

By Ciaran Shanks
Kevin Ogg
Kevin Ogg. Image: Facebook

A “terrified” woman feared she would be killed at the hands of her ex-partner during a vicious attack at her Dundee home.

Kevin Ogg armed himself with a glass bottle before using it to attack the woman while she lay in the hallway on September 19 last year.

The 46-year-old is now facing an extended prison sentence after a sheriff slated his history of violent offending.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the woman had previously been Ogg’s support worker, prior to becoming involved in a relationship.

Ogg was jailed in October 2024 for a previous domestic attack against her and was subject to bail orders to stay away from her at the time of the September assault.

The woman was about to get out of bed at around 8am when she heard Ogg aggressively banging at the door.

He shouted: “Open the f*****g door. Where were you last night?”

The thug threatened to break the glass panel at the top of the door and all went quiet before he returned with a glass bottle.

Ogg said: “I’m going to put this bottle through the window if you don’t let me in.”

“She was frightened and opened the door,” fiscal depute Lee Corr added.

“He pushed her to the floor as he entered the hallway.

“While she was on the floor, the accused punched her to the face at least twice.

“She started kicking out but the accused struck her repeatedly with the glass bottle to her legs and arms.”

Kill threats

Mr Corr said Ogg began “pacing” around her home before saying: “You better lock that door. I’m going to kill you.”

The prosecutor added: “She believed he would kill her and she was terrified.”

The desperate woman attempted to flee her home but Ogg dragged her back after she held onto a railing outside the front door.

Ogg eventually let go and she ran towards a neighbour’s house with blood on her face.

When she returned home with police officers, she noticed mobile phones, bank cards and her driving licence had been stolen by her violent ex.

Ogg later had his dad post the mobile phones in bubble wrap through the woman’s letterbox before taking him to police headquarters.

The court heard how the woman suffered a cracked cheekbone and pays for private physiotherapy for a shoulder injury sustained in the assault.

She now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Previous offending

Ogg, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted threatening the woman before assaulting her to her severe injury and permanent impairment on September 19 last year at an address in Dundee.

He also admitted stealing the items.

Guilty pleas were tendered on the morning Ogg was due to stand trial before a jury.

Solicitor Jim Caird said: “He is extremely sorry for what he has done. He is really quite beside himself and is accepting what has happened here.

“They knew each other when she was his key worker. That was some years ago.

“He does appear to be very fond of her but does accept the relationship is over.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month to assess the accused’s risk once he is released from custody.

Ogg has served multiple prison sentences for violent crimes.

The sheriff said: “The whole nature of the previous convictions gives me concern that the period which you would otherwise be on licence will be inadequate to protect the public.

“The court is considering an extended sentence.”

