Fife neighbour-from-hell made ‘biker gang’ threat

A Fife neighbour-from-hell who was asked to keep the noise down responded by saying: “One phone call to the biker gang and you are missing in the morning”.

Craig Suttie, 64, was said to have been boozing with friend Samantha Laird at her home before making the threat.

The pair appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the address in Fleming Crescent, Blairhall, on April 25 this year.

Suttie, of John McNay Court, Oakley, admitted shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner and repeatedly making threats of violence.

Laird, 38, pled guilty to shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

Noisy neighbours

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court two neighbours were at home and heard banging and shouting from Laird’s home, which they described as “normal” when she and Suttie drank together.

The fiscal depute said the noise continued into the evening until it became “too much” to tolerate and they went to Laird’s door to ask them to keep the noise down.

“Mr Suttie has then left the home,” he added.

“He has begun waving a bag in (one neighbour’s) face aggressively and said: ‘One phone call to the biker gang and you are missing in the morning’.”

One neighbour heard Suttie say to the other: “You will go missing”.

Suttie was told to leave but he repeated the threat, prompting a 999 call.

Laird opened the door to police at 11.30pm and began shouting and swearing, telling them to leave and come back with a warrant.

Officers explained, given the nature of the report, they would have to enter the home to ensure everyone’s safety.

Laird continued to shout and swear and was arrested.

Suttie followed as Laird was taken to the police van and “voiced displeasure” , the fiscal added.

Defence and sentencing

Suttie’s defence lawyer, Alexander Flett, said his client “let his mouth run away with itself”.

He said Suttie has significant health issues and appreciates he has to keep drinking under control.

Laird’s representative, Stephen Morrison, said his client is “not particularly proud of herself”.

“She accepts she had been drinking more than was good for her.

“She reacted to police arriving in a negative way.

“She has a misunderstanding they could only enter her property if they had a warrant.

“I explained to her it depends on the circumstances and police were seeking to establish the safety of individuals”.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told the pair: “This is no way to behave towards anyone, let alone your neighbours and to police”.

She fined Suttie £220 and Laird £200.

