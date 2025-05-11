Fife neighbour-from-hell made ‘biker gang’ threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife neighbour-from-hell made ‘biker gang’ threat

Craig Suttie confronted his neighbours when they complained about noise.

By Jamie McKenzie
Bikers
Suttie threatened his neighbour with a 'biker gang'. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife neighbour-from-hell who was asked to keep the noise down responded by saying: “One phone call to the biker gang and you are missing in the morning”.

Craig Suttie, 64, was said to have been boozing with friend Samantha Laird at her home before making the threat.

The pair appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the address in Fleming Crescent, Blairhall, on April 25 this year.

Suttie, of John McNay Court, Oakley, admitted shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner and repeatedly making threats of violence.

Laird, 38, pled guilty to shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

Noisy neighbours

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court two neighbours were at home and heard banging and shouting from Laird’s home, which they described as “normal” when she and Suttie drank together.

The fiscal depute said the noise continued into the evening until it became “too much” to tolerate and they went to Laird’s door to ask them to keep the noise down.

“Mr Suttie has then left the home,” he added.

“He has begun waving a bag in (one neighbour’s) face aggressively and said: ‘One phone call to the biker gang and you are missing in the morning’.”

One neighbour heard Suttie say to the other: “You will go missing”.

Suttie was told to leave but he repeated the threat, prompting a 999 call.

Laird opened the door to police at 11.30pm and began shouting and swearing, telling them to leave and come back with a warrant.

Officers explained, given the nature of the report, they would have to enter the home to ensure everyone’s safety.

Laird continued to shout and swear and was arrested.

Suttie followed as Laird was taken to the police van and “voiced displeasure” , the fiscal added.

Defence and sentencing

Suttie’s defence lawyer, Alexander Flett, said his client “let his mouth run away with itself”.

He said Suttie has significant health issues and appreciates he has to keep drinking under control.

Laird’s representative, Stephen Morrison, said his client is “not particularly proud of herself”.

“She accepts she had been drinking more than was good for her.

“She reacted to police arriving in a negative way.

“She has a misunderstanding they could only enter her property if they had a warrant.

“I explained to her it depends on the circumstances and police were seeking to establish the safety of individuals”.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told the pair: “This is no way to behave towards anyone, let alone your neighbours and to police”.

She fined Suttie £220 and Laird £200.

