Wednesday court round-up — Predator jailed and cat kill claims

A man has admitted clubbing two rivals with a wooden stick on Arbroath’s High Street.

First offender Ivan Georgiev, 33, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court aided by a Bulgarian interpreter.

He admitted assaulting a father and son on July 27 2024, injuring both.

Georgiev, of Lordburn in Arbroath, admitted he ran towards his first victim while brandishing a wooden stick and repeatedly struck him on the head and body with it.

During the same incident, he lunged towards the second victim and struck him on the head and body with the stick.

Sheriff James Hastie deferred sentencing on the first offender until June 19 for background reports to be prepared.

Keeper chaos

Furious goalie Andrew Stevenson attacked two teammates and their father in a chaotic amateur league cup clash in Perthshire that ended in a devastating 21-0 defeat. The regular for Kinrossie AFC had let in four goals to Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts when he erupted at his teammates, punched one in the face and biting the other on the back of the knee. He then knocked their father to the ground.

Predator jailed

A predator has been jailed for eight years for sexually assaulted a woman with a crowbar and raping a second victim while she slept.

First offender Kyle Kernachan, 28, of Dewar Street, Lochgelly, attacked his victims at separate locations in Edinburgh.

He denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of carrying out a penetrative assault using a crowbar or similar instrument on a woman on an occasion between February 2015 and October 2016.

He was also convicted of raping another woman in January 2017 at an address in the Granton area when she was intoxicated, asleep and incapable of giving consent.

On a not proven verdict, Kernachan was acquitted of a further rape charge alleging he assaulted a sleeping woman.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Shed scammer

A conman joiner who scammed people across Scotland with fake promises to build sheds and summer houses has been jailed by a sheriff in Stirling who said: “The public is fed up with bogus workmen”. Alistair Baxter, who ran AB Garden Building Limited, took money from more than 60 people by promising to build sheds and summer houses. The 36-year-old took more than £100,000 in deposits but failed to carry out any work.

Water way to end a drive

A disqualified dangerous driver got stuck in a river in Angus.

Leon Eccles appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously and while banned on October 1 in 2023.

Serial offender Eccles drove from Park Road in Brechin to a farm access road on the U516 and on various roads in between.

During his journey, Eccles reached excessive speeds, including up to 60mph in a 30mph zone, crossed onto the opposing carriageway and drove around a blind bend on the wrong side of the road.

His illegal journey came to an abrupt end when he drove onto a river ford when the water was in spate and unsafe to cross and he got stuck.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said his client has recently been released following a prison sentence imposed for driving offences.

29-year-old Eccles, of South Esk Terrace in Brechin, will be sentenced on June 12 when background reports have been prepared.

Sheriff Paul Ralph disqualified him from driving again.

Snapchat sext pest

An “obsessed” Lochgelly man who sent unwanted Snapchat videos of his penis to a woman from an alias account later gave away his true identity. A trial heard Craig Wishart repeatedly told his victim he wanted to “worship” her and said she loved the fact he had a “c*** cage on”.

Cat kill claims

A man is to stand trial charged with starting a fire which caused the death of two cats.

Dylan Brister is said to have been responsible for the blaze at a flat in Methil in Fife on October 23 2021.

Prosecutors claim the 28 year-old wilfully set fire to a duvet and other unknown items, causing “extensive damage” to properties and resulting in two cats being killed.

It is further claimed Brister left the property without alerting nearby residents to what had happened.

He is accused of wilful fireraising to the danger of others and an alternative charge of culpable and reckless fireraising.

Brister is separately alleged to have broken into a property there and stolen items including a camera.

He is also said to have breached bail by being there.

Lawyers for Brister pled not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow and a trial was set for February 2026.

