An “obsessed” Lochgelly man who sent unwanted Snapchat videos of his penis to a woman from an alias account later gave away his true identity.

A trial heard Craig Wishart repeatedly told his victim he wanted to “worship” her and said she loved the fact he had a “c*** cage on”.

He was found guilty of coercing a woman to look at a sexual image and communicating indecently with her on January 15 last year at his home in Sir James Black Gait.

He previously pled guilty to assaulting a police officer by punching him in the face on the same date.

Wishart returned to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing on Tuesday, his 27th birthday.

Sheriff Paul Ralph gave him 50 hours of unpaid work and one year of offender supervision and a conduct requirement, as part of a community payback order.

Wishart, who works at a fast food company, will also be placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Sick Snapchats

An earlier trial heard multiple Snapchat videos and photos were sent to a woman on January 15 last year from what she described as a “random add of an account”.

The woman, in her 40s, told the trial: “They were ‘snaps’ or photos of a penis in a cage”.

She said a message alongside one read: “You don’t know who I am, I am obsessed with you.”

The court, while closed to the public, was shown videos which were sent to her of someone touching their penis.

The woman said she had received similar messages previously and kept asking who the person was until he revealed a combination of clues which made it clear to her.

She said she stopped communicating but he kept trying to phone and video call her on Snapchat.

She did not answer but could see Wishart on the screen.

He then contacted her on another social media platform shortly afterwards that day.

Asked by prosecutor Brogan Moffat how she felt when receiving the messages, the woman said: “Uneasy, because I did not know who it was.

“It had been going on for a year. I kept on blocking them, then another account got set up.

“I was suspicious of everyone – people coming into work. It made me feel really uneasy”.

Parts of the Snapchat messages were read out during the trial.

One message said he wanted to “worship” the woman and “I know you love this” and “you love the fact I have a c*** cage on”.

He said she was double his age but he “cannot help” being so attracted to her.

It then said if she wanted to know who he is, he would meet her somewhere and would “take the key to my cage”.

The court heard of several more sexually explicit messages directed to the woman.

Cocaine and booze habit

Regarding the police assault, fiscal depute Christine Allan said police received a report of a disturbance and found Wishart in his bedroom, woke him, and explained why they were there.

He got out of bed and stepped in front of an officer, who advised him to step back, but Wishart responded by punching him to his face which caused a cut lip.

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale said his client has no previous analogous convictions and is “not a prolific offender”.

He said Wishart had previously consumed alcohol and cocaine to excess, changing his behaviour.

The court heard a condition of Wishart’s sentencing is a ban on Snapchat or other social media without prior approval from his supervising officer.

Following his sentencing, Wishart tried to evade being photographed as he left court by hiding among bushes..

