Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Obsessed’ Lochgelly creep hid behind Snapchat alias to send ‘penis cage’ pictures

Craig Wishart bombarded his victim on social media.

By Jamie McKenzie
Craig Wishart
Craig Wishart.

An “obsessed” Lochgelly man who sent unwanted Snapchat videos of his penis to a woman from an alias account later gave away his true identity.

A trial heard Craig Wishart repeatedly told his victim he wanted to “worship” her and said she loved the fact he had a “c*** cage on”.

He was found guilty of coercing a woman to look at a sexual image and communicating indecently with her on January 15 last year at his home in Sir James Black Gait.

He previously pled guilty to assaulting a police officer by punching him in the face on the same date.

Wishart returned to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing on Tuesday, his 27th birthday.

Sheriff Paul Ralph gave him 50 hours of unpaid work and one year of offender supervision and a conduct requirement, as part of a community payback order.

Wishart, who works at a fast food company, will also be placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Sick Snapchats

An earlier trial heard multiple Snapchat videos and photos were sent to a woman on January 15 last year from what she described as a “random add of an account”.

The woman, in her 40s, told the trial: “They were ‘snaps’ or photos of a penis in a cage”.

She said a message alongside one read: “You don’t know who I am, I am obsessed with you.”

The court, while closed to the public, was shown videos which were sent to her of someone touching their penis.

The woman said she had received similar messages previously and kept asking who the person was until he revealed a combination of clues which made it clear to her.

Craig Wishart
Creepy Wishart tried to hide in bushes after leaving court.

She said she stopped communicating but he kept trying to phone and video call her on Snapchat.

She did not answer but could see Wishart on the screen.

He then contacted her on another social media platform shortly afterwards that day.

Asked by prosecutor Brogan Moffat how she felt when receiving the messages, the woman said: “Uneasy, because I did not know who it was.

“It had been going on for a year. I kept on blocking them, then another account got set up.

“I was suspicious of everyone – people coming into work. It made me feel really uneasy”.

Parts of the Snapchat messages were read out during the trial.

One message said he wanted to “worship” the woman and “I know you love this” and “you love the fact I have a c*** cage on”.

He said she was double his age but he “cannot help” being so attracted to her.

It then said if she wanted to know who he is, he would meet her somewhere and would “take the key to my cage”.

The court heard of several more sexually explicit messages directed to the woman.

Cocaine and booze habit

Regarding the police assault, fiscal depute Christine Allan said police received a report of a disturbance and found Wishart in his bedroom, woke him, and explained why they were there.

He got out of bed and stepped in front of an officer, who advised him to step back, but Wishart responded by punching him to his face which caused a cut lip.

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale said his client has no previous analogous convictions and is “not a prolific offender”.

He said Wishart had previously consumed alcohol and cocaine to excess, changing his behaviour.

The court heard a condition of Wishart’s sentencing is a ban on Snapchat or other social media without prior approval from his supervising officer.

Following his sentencing, Wishart tried to evade being photographed as he left court by hiding among bushes..

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stephen Capon
Dundee paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to '13-year-old girl'
Kevin Ogg
Woman feared death at hands of abusive Dundee partner
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Banned from Scotland
Ashley Vandervis in hospital
Couple 'let down' by justice system over A9 lorry smash which left husband 'nearly…
Jay Dixon led from court
'I tried to drown him but I stopped myself' — Court hears chilling confession…
Saban Mili
Prolific Fife shoplifter stole £9k of booze
Albert Brooks
Driver, 86, blamed failing eyesight for Angus crash that left cyclist injured
Christopher Sloan
Notorious Angus paedophile jailed for assault and robbery of 16-year-old
Perth Prison C hall.
Violent inmate who scarred Perth Prison officer with hot soup faces deportation
Jonathan Greenlees
Finance chief smashed into multiple parked cars during drunken drive round Crieff