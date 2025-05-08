Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee chef made abusive calls to Iraqi general’s home demanding he send daughter back to Tayside

Karivan Mizuri hatched a stolen gold plot in an effort to convince the Middle Eastern general to drop criminal charges.

By Jamie Buchan
Karivan Mizuri
Karivan Mizuri

A convicted blackmailer made menacing phone calls to a Middle Eastern general demanding the “return” of his daughter to Dundee – then made up a stolen gold plot to convince him to drop criminal charges.

Takeaway chef Karivan Mizuri was jailed in 2022 for attempting to extort £37,000 from the Iraqi officer by threatening to continue posting naked snaps of his adult daughter online.

The 33-year-old was this week back in court where he admitted making abusive calls to his target’s home in Iraq just days before Christmas 2023.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how, after he was locked up, Mizuri spoke on the phone to his family about persuading the general to drop charges by launching legal action against him.

Mizuri originally denied the allegations but pled guilty on the first day of his trial, after a jury was already balloted.

‘The girl’

Prosecutor Vicki Bell told the court Mizuri called the complainer at his home in Iraq on December 23 2023.

His daughter was in the room while the calls were played on loud speaker, she said.

“Both recognised the accused’s voice as he spoke to the complainer in Kurdish,” Ms Bell said.

Karivan Mizuri
Karivan Mizuri

The court heard how the woman had been in a student in Dundee but had moved back to her home in the west Asian country following Mizuri’s failed extortion plot.

During the call, Mizuri said: “Send her back. You can record this call and send to police. I’m not scared.”

The fiscal depute said he did not refer to the daughter by name but only as “the girl.”

He also told the general: “F*** your wife.”

Vile remarks about family members

Mizuri called again later that day, asking the father: “Have you thought about sending the girl back?”

“The accused made calls of a similar nature throughout the day,” said Ms Bell.

All were recorded using the daughter’s mobile phone, before being passed to police.

The general told Mizuri: “Leave us alone and don’t give us any more trouble.”

He replied: “Okay take care, take care of yourself.”

The complainer then told him: “My God, I’ll kick your ass this time. I will do what no one else has ever done.”

Mizuri responded: “I hope so,” before making a series of disgusting comments about the man’s family.

He told the man: “I will put my c*** in your mouth”.

When the man told him he was not afraid, Mizuri said: “Get my c*** out from between your wife’s legs,” before ending the call.

Framed

Mizuri was traced by police at his home in Mayfield Grove.

Ms Bell said: “During the interview, he made reference to his previous convictions and alluded to being framed, claiming he was innocent.”

He denied phoning the Iraqi residence and told police: “I find it strange you’d charge me with something you have no evidence for.”

In March 2024, while remanded in HMP Perth, Mizuri made several phone calls to his father in Dundee.

Perth Prison
Mizuri tried to hatch a plot from within HMP Perth.

“He spoke in English and Kurdish,” said Ms Bell.

“During the calls spoken in Kurdish, the accused suggested engaging a Kurdish lawyer to raise a claim against (the complainer) about money they had allegedly stolen, up to $220,000 in varying amounts and a sum of gold.

“This was with a view to having the Kurdish solicitor draft up a paper to be signed by all parties, agreeing that the complainer and his daughter would withdraw their complaints and resolve matters out of court.”

On April 12, the Iraqi general got a call from his brother, telling him he had been contacted by Mizuri’s father, who had asked him to back down from the case.

Cultural struggles

Mizuri was sentenced to 47 months in prison in February 2022 after being convicted of the revenge porn plot and a campaign of abuse against the general’s daughter.

His jail time was backdated to when he was first taken into custody and he was released in February 2023.

Mizuri pled guilty to a single charge of threatening and abusive behaviour between December 23 2023 and March 5 2024, by making calls at his home and at Dundee’s Deewon Takeaway on Baluniefield Road.

The charge further states he instructed legal proceedings be raised against the complainer, and for contact to be made with him to ask him to withdraw his complaint.

He has been remanded on this new matter since March last year.

“It has been a struggle to get to this point today,” his solicitor Angela McLardy said.

“Mr Mizuri appears today as a broken man and I think the difficulties stem from differences in cultures and beliefs.”

She said: “He has struggled to understand particular aspects of Scots law.

“He has learned a lot since he has been in prison and he tells me there will be no repercussions of this type of behaviour.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for a post-custody supervision report.

“I do accept that there is a likely degree of cultural misunderstandings,” he said.

“But some of the remarks you made were so offensive they wouldn’t be acceptable in any culture.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

