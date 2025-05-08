Binman stabbed rival in stomach in Kinross-shire after online row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Binman stabbed rival in stomach in Kinross-shire after online row

Gary Black was jailed for the attack in Milnathort.

By Ciaran Shanks
Stirling Road, Milnathort
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort after the stabbing. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

A binman who stabbed a rival in the stomach in Kinross-shire on a Monday morning has been jailed.

Blood poured from the torso of Gary Black’s victim, who said, “you f*****g stabbed me” after being attacked on a street in Milnathort.

The pair had discussed fighting after becoming embroiled in an online argument over claims Black sent unwanted messages to his victim’s niece.

Black, 30, is now behind bars having previously admitting leaving the man permanently disfigured with the six-inch blade.

“You armed yourself in advance of a meeting with him,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said.

“Whether you did this in readiness to attack him is not the issue.

“If people have knives, they can be tempted to use them. This, you did.”

Stabbing

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Black’s victim decided to drive to Milnathort to “settle the matter face-to-face” as he knew he was working there.

The prosecution narrative of facts stated: “At 10.20am, the victim saw Mr Black standing on a pavement at the locus and approached him.

“In doing so, he observed Mr Black place his hand within his pocked; therefore he decided to grab him by the hood and made an effort to bring him to the ground.

“Mr Black removed a knife with a blade of approximately six inches from his trouser pocket and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

“The victim felt the blow and, as a consequence, repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Black whilst on the ground until he noticed blood profusely pouring out of his stomach from the stab wound.”

The narrative added: “Witnesses observed the two on the ground fighting.

“After a couple of minutes, they observed the victim stand up and say ‘you f*****g stabbed me.'”

Jailed

Black, whose clothes were soaked with blood, went to his parents’ house and said he “messed up” and “stabbed” his victim.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he suffered a 2cm wound to his stomach, which was stitched and left a permanent scar.

Black, of Stirling Road in Milnathort, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on November 6 2023.

Stirling Road, Milnathort knife attack
The road was shut after the attack. Image: DC Thomson

Defence solicitor Peter O’Neill said Black, who the court heard worked as a refuse collector, stopped drinking alcohol and entered therapy immediately following the incident.

Mr O’Neill said: “He has maintained employment and has always worked.

“He is aware the courts take an incredibly dim view of any assaults with a knife.

“The (social work) report details his level of remorse and a great level of empathy and understanding.

“He is not a fighter and not someone who gets into these situations and has reacted in the worst way possible by using the knife.”

The lawyer urged Sheriff Carmichael to impose a community payback order, given Black’s lack of previous convictions and work done to improve himself in recent years.

However, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

