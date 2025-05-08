Binman stabbed rival in stomach in Kinross-shire after online row

A binman who stabbed a rival in the stomach in Kinross-shire on a Monday morning has been jailed.

Blood poured from the torso of Gary Black’s victim, who said, “you f*****g stabbed me” after being attacked on a street in Milnathort.

The pair had discussed fighting after becoming embroiled in an online argument over claims Black sent unwanted messages to his victim’s niece.

Black, 30, is now behind bars having previously admitting leaving the man permanently disfigured with the six-inch blade.

“You armed yourself in advance of a meeting with him,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said.

“Whether you did this in readiness to attack him is not the issue.

“If people have knives, they can be tempted to use them. This, you did.”

Stabbing

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Black’s victim decided to drive to Milnathort to “settle the matter face-to-face” as he knew he was working there.

The prosecution narrative of facts stated: “At 10.20am, the victim saw Mr Black standing on a pavement at the locus and approached him.

“In doing so, he observed Mr Black place his hand within his pocked; therefore he decided to grab him by the hood and made an effort to bring him to the ground.

“Mr Black removed a knife with a blade of approximately six inches from his trouser pocket and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

“The victim felt the blow and, as a consequence, repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Black whilst on the ground until he noticed blood profusely pouring out of his stomach from the stab wound.”

The narrative added: “Witnesses observed the two on the ground fighting.

“After a couple of minutes, they observed the victim stand up and say ‘you f*****g stabbed me.'”

Jailed

Black, whose clothes were soaked with blood, went to his parents’ house and said he “messed up” and “stabbed” his victim.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he suffered a 2cm wound to his stomach, which was stitched and left a permanent scar.

Black, of Stirling Road in Milnathort, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on November 6 2023.

Defence solicitor Peter O’Neill said Black, who the court heard worked as a refuse collector, stopped drinking alcohol and entered therapy immediately following the incident.

Mr O’Neill said: “He has maintained employment and has always worked.

“He is aware the courts take an incredibly dim view of any assaults with a knife.

“The (social work) report details his level of remorse and a great level of empathy and understanding.

“He is not a fighter and not someone who gets into these situations and has reacted in the worst way possible by using the knife.”

The lawyer urged Sheriff Carmichael to impose a community payback order, given Black’s lack of previous convictions and work done to improve himself in recent years.

However, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

