Fife pervert with pictures of unsuspecting schoolgirls on phone is jailed

A pervert found in Fife with photographs of unsuspecting schoolgirls on his phone has been sent to prison for years.

Alexander Hope – appearing in court the day before his 39th birthday – will serve a further two years on licence when his four-year term behind bars ends.

The paedophile was caught by a hunter group after engaging in foul chats online with a fake child and a police raid uncovered his stashes of illicit abuse material.

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

‘Sexual deviant’

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “You preyed on someone you thought was a child, aged 13.

“You showed a level of sexually deviant offending of a depraved nature to that person.”

She noted he had also taken photos of children when they were unaware, which constituted a “breach of trust of any decent person” and had “taken steps to hide your criminal behaviour from authority”.

She added: “You are a sexual predator – your victims and intended victims are children.

“You are a high and long-term risk of offending. You show no remorse or insight into your offending.

“You demonstrate no willingness to change your inexcusable behaviour.”

Started sick chats

Last month, Hope admitted that between July 7 and August 5 last year at his then-home address in Fodbank View, Dunfermline, he attempted to cause a child to view a sexual image and attempted to communicate indecently with them.

He sent sexually explicit images, videos and messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old.

Between April 15 and June 29 last year at the same address and elsewhere he behaved in a threatening or abuse manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by taking pictures of female children without their knowledge or permission.

Between November 1 2023 and August 14 last year took or permitted to be taken or made indecent photos or pseudo photos of children.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Hope initiated contact with a profile on Facebook, set up by a woman from the online paedophile hunter group Fuse UK.

The decoy told him straight away she was 13 and spoke about being at school.

Hope said she looked older and “really hot” and said a lot of boys would find her sexy.

The conversation continued in general terms but Hope sent increasingly sexual messages and a video.

Vile material found after sting

The sting was complete when paedophile hunters went to Hope’s home on August 14 and recorded the confrontation on Facebook live, before police arrived.

Four mobile phones were seized in a search of his home, stuffed with sick images and videos, some in the most depraved category and some of unsuspecting schoolgirls, apparently taken from a window.

Solicitor Chris Sneddon said of his client: “He accepts fully it was sexually motivated and understands he has significant issues which require to be addressed.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.