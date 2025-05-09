Fife pervert with pictures of unsuspecting schoolgirls on phone is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Fife pervert with pictures of unsuspecting schoolgirls on phone is jailed

Alexander Hope was sent to prison for four years, with two more on licence when he is freed.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Alexander Hope.
Alexander Hope. Image: Fuse UK Facebook

A pervert found in Fife with photographs of unsuspecting schoolgirls on his phone has been sent to prison for years.

Alexander Hope – appearing in court the day before his 39th birthday – will serve a further two years on licence when his four-year term behind bars ends.

The paedophile was caught by a hunter group after engaging in foul chats online with a fake child and a police raid uncovered his stashes of illicit abuse material.

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

‘Sexual deviant’

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “You preyed on someone you thought was a child, aged 13.

“You showed a level of sexually deviant offending of a depraved nature to that person.”

She noted he had also taken photos of children when they were unaware, which constituted a “breach of trust of any decent person” and had “taken steps to hide your criminal behaviour from authority”.

She added: “You are a sexual predator – your victims and intended victims are children.

“You are a high and long-term risk of offending. You show no remorse or insight into your offending.

“You demonstrate no willingness to change your inexcusable behaviour.”

Started sick chats

Last month, Hope admitted that between July 7 and August 5 last year at his then-home address in Fodbank View, Dunfermline, he attempted to cause a child to view a sexual image and attempted to communicate indecently with them.

He sent sexually explicit images, videos and messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old.

Between April 15 and June 29 last year at the same address and elsewhere he behaved in a threatening or abuse manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by taking pictures of female children without their knowledge or permission.

Between November 1 2023 and August 14 last year took or permitted to be taken or made indecent photos or pseudo photos of children.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Hope initiated contact with a profile on Facebook, set up by a woman from the online paedophile hunter group Fuse UK.

The decoy told him straight away she was 13 and spoke about being at school.

Hope said she looked older and “really hot” and said a lot of boys would find her sexy.

The conversation continued in general terms but Hope sent increasingly sexual messages and a video.

Vile material found after sting

The sting was complete when paedophile hunters went to Hope’s home on August 14 and recorded the confrontation on Facebook live, before police arrived.

Four mobile phones were seized in a search of his home, stuffed with sick images and videos, some in the most depraved category and some of unsuspecting schoolgirls, apparently taken from a window.

Solicitor Chris Sneddon said of his client: “He accepts fully it was sexually motivated and understands he has significant issues which require to be addressed.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Frank Robb
Gull-crushing Perthshire abuser, 80, told wife: 'I wish you were dead'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Racist posters and sex scam blackmailer
Nicola Murray
Remorseless Perthshire domestic abuse campaigner jailed for child sex crimes
Leon Shepstone
Fife man said takeaway driver would 'get his head shot off' in racist 999…
Forth Valley Hospital
Paedophile's death in Stirlingshire hospital was avoidable, sheriff states
Stirling Road, Milnathort
Binman stabbed rival in stomach in Kinross-shire after online row
Karivan Mizuri
Dundee chef made abusive calls to Iraqi general's home demanding he send daughter back…
Siobhan Petrie
Drink-driver caught six times over limit on M90 after Perthshire village crashes
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Predator jailed and cat kill claims
Andrew Stevenson
Furious goalie attacked teammates in Perthshire amateurs' 21-0 defeat