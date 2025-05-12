Dundee serial rapist guilty after high court trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee serial rapist guilty after high court trial

Fraser Barclay attacked two women over a three-year period in the city.

By Ciaran Shanks
Fraser Barclay
Fraser Barclay. Image: LinkedIn

A controlling serial rapist who attacked two women over a three-year period in Dundee has been remanded in custody after being found guilty in a high court trial.

Fraser Barclay was convicted of multiple rapes, violent domestic abuse and sexual assaults between 2018 and 2021 at addresses in the city and elsewhere.

The 25-year-old denied the allegations against him but jurors at the High Court in Dundee convicted him of five charges by a majority verdict with two returned unanimously.

Barclay raped a woman while she was sleeping and/or drunk and incapable of giving consent in 2018 in the West End area.

Another woman was subjected to a campaign of terror at Barclay’s hands between 2019 and 2021.

The creep controlled her and her finances, demanded she carry out household chores and controlled what food she ate.

Barclay pretended to have a seizure during this time, with the jury hearing how he isolated her from her friends and family and controlled her daily life.

He took charge of her social media, pictures and emails, as well as subjecting her to violence.

Barclay repeatedly placed a pillow over her face using his knees and restricted her breathing.

The woman’s breathing was again restricted when the brute seized her throat after pinning her against a wall.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Barclay was convicted after a trial at the High Court in Dundee.

It was revealed how he raped her on one occasion while she slept to her injury and to the danger of her life.

On various occasions between 2018 and 2020 at three separate addresses, Barclay continued to have sex with the woman after consent was withdrawn.

He was convicted of raping her while she slept and continuing to have sex once she had woke.

Jurors found Barclay guilty of sexually assaulting the woman during consensual sex on various occasions between 2019 and 2020.

Barclay again sexually assaulted her on an occasion between 2018 and 2019, including recording her.

He was convicted of two further rape charges against the same woman, both in 2020.

Following his conviction, judge Lord Renucci called for a social work report on Barclay and remanded him in custody.

Barclay will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh in June.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

