Dundee serial rapist guilty after high court trial

A controlling serial rapist who attacked two women over a three-year period in Dundee has been remanded in custody after being found guilty in a high court trial.

Fraser Barclay was convicted of multiple rapes, violent domestic abuse and sexual assaults between 2018 and 2021 at addresses in the city and elsewhere.

The 25-year-old denied the allegations against him but jurors at the High Court in Dundee convicted him of five charges by a majority verdict with two returned unanimously.

Barclay raped a woman while she was sleeping and/or drunk and incapable of giving consent in 2018 in the West End area.

Another woman was subjected to a campaign of terror at Barclay’s hands between 2019 and 2021.

The creep controlled her and her finances, demanded she carry out household chores and controlled what food she ate.

Barclay pretended to have a seizure during this time, with the jury hearing how he isolated her from her friends and family and controlled her daily life.

He took charge of her social media, pictures and emails, as well as subjecting her to violence.

Barclay repeatedly placed a pillow over her face using his knees and restricted her breathing.

The woman’s breathing was again restricted when the brute seized her throat after pinning her against a wall.

It was revealed how he raped her on one occasion while she slept to her injury and to the danger of her life.

On various occasions between 2018 and 2020 at three separate addresses, Barclay continued to have sex with the woman after consent was withdrawn.

He was convicted of raping her while she slept and continuing to have sex once she had woke.

Jurors found Barclay guilty of sexually assaulting the woman during consensual sex on various occasions between 2019 and 2020.

Barclay again sexually assaulted her on an occasion between 2018 and 2019, including recording her.

He was convicted of two further rape charges against the same woman, both in 2020.

Following his conviction, judge Lord Renucci called for a social work report on Barclay and remanded him in custody.

Barclay will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh in June.

