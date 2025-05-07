Football fans admit pub brawl before St Johnstone cup tie in Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football fans admit pub brawl before St Johnstone cup tie in Airdrie

The trouble flared before the Scottish Cup tie in January.

By Mike McQuaid
Cameron Patey and Ryan Lawrence
Cameron Patey  (left) and Ryan Lawrence admitted their parts in the brawl.

A trio of football fans have admitted brawling with St Johnstone supporters in a pub before a Scottish Cup clash.

Shocking video footage showed bottles being thrown into the West End Bar in Airdrie, Lanarkshire.

The town’s sheriff court heard a group of Airdrie fans confronted St Johnstone supporters and a fight spilled on to the street.

Cameron Patey, 22, Ryan Lawrence, 29, and Nathan Dunsmore, 26, admitted causing a breach of the peace by fighting, shouting and swearing on January 20 last year.

It happened before their team, Airdrie, beat Saints 1-0 in a fourth round tie.

The trouble was linked to a tongue-in-cheek message posted by a St Johnstone fan who tweeted: “Any Airdrie supporters wanting a square go should come to the West End Bar. Bring your mates – you’ll need them.”

Trouble flared at Airdrie’s West End Bar.

Annette Ward, prosecuting, said home fans were seen on CCTV leaving another pub and heading for the West End Bar around 1.15pm.

“They had their hoods up and their faces partially covered with scarves. The three accused were part of the group.

“A large group of St Johnstone fans were already inside the West End Bar.

“As soon as the Airdrie supporters arrived there was an altercation that turned into a scuffle.

“This quickly spilled onto the street and in the course of that an individual was assaulted by two unidentified males.”

The court heard a fourth Airdrie fan was seen on CCTV picking up two bottles and throwing them into the pub.

He was also charged but has since died.

St Johnstone were knocked out of the cup by Airdrie.
St Johnstone were knocked out of the Scottish Cup on the day of the violence. Image: PPA

Ms Ward said police secured the CCTV and after a public appeal for information the accused were traced.

Patey has a previous conviction which resulted in him being given a football banning order.

Bail conditions for the current case have prevented him and and Lawrence from attending matches.

Dunsmore has been held in custody since his arrest.

Sheriff Joseph Hughes deferred sentence on all three until next month for background reports and electronic tagging assessments.

The sheriff slammed Dunsmore for his demeanour while the CCTV was shown in court.

He said: “I witnessed what was, perhaps, an unfortunate response from him.

“It looked like it was a bit of fun. It concerns me.”

