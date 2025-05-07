A frustrated goalie attacked two teammates and their father in a chaotic amateur league cup clash in Perthshire that ended in a devastating 21-0 defeat.

Andrew Stevenson, a regular for Kinrossie AFC, had already let in four goals to Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts when he erupted at his new teammates.

He punched one player in the face before grappling with his brother and biting him on the back of the knee.

When the players’ father arrived from the sidelines, Stevenson hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Stevenson, who was banned from playing for four games and is unlikely to make a comeback any time soon, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted three charges of assault at Kinrossie Park on August 31 2024.

Complaints about defence

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira told the court: “Witness Arron Nicoll had joined the Kinrossie Caledonia AFC, a local men’s football team and had only played one game prior to the match on August 31.”

She said: “Among the players at this game was the accused, who was goalkeeper.”

At about 2.20pm, the match was stopped for a short water break.

Mr Nicoll heard Stevenson complaining other players were not dropping back to assist in defending.

Ms Caira said: “The complainer made a flippant remark and said to the accused: ‘Why don’t you come out for the ball?’

“The accused appears to have taken exception to this comment.

“He began to act in what was described as an aggressive manner.”

The two men “exchanged words” and other teammates got involved in an effort to deescalate the situation.

Stevenson then turned and punched fellow player Scott Nicoll, Arron’s brother, to the face.

“A struggle then occurred between the accused and Arron Nicol and the pair fell to the ground,” said Ms Caira.

“Mr Nicoll observed him moving his mouth towards his back.

“He grabbed hold of the accused’s hair in an attempt to stop him biting.”

The fiscal depute said spectator David Nicoll, the brothers’ father, came to the pitch to try to end the disturbance.

Stevenson told him: “What are you going to do, old man,” before punching him in the face, causing him to fall and knocking his glasses off.

Ms Caira said: “The accused was then sent off the pitch by the referee and was instructed to go to the changing rooms to allow the game to restart.

“A few moments after the match resumed, Arron Nicoll noticed a soreness at the back of his knee.

“He looked down and saw what appeared to be a puncture mark.

“At this point, he realised the accused had successfully bitten him.”

He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary, where he was given an injection to prevent any infection transmission as a precaution.

He was also prescribed antibiotics.

‘Ridiculous behaviour’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client was a regular player for the amateur side, unlike the Nicoll brothers who were drafted in for the game.

“Mr Stevenson became frustrated because he didn’t think either of them were participating well.

“He made comments about them upping their input. That didn’t go down particularly well.”

Stevenson claimed he bit Mr Nicoll after he was put in a chokehold, Ms Clark said.

The solicitor told the court Stevenson was invited back after his ban but has not accepted.

She said: “Mr Stevenson takes full responsibility and offers no excuses for his behaviour.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Stevenson: “This was ridiculous behaviour against people who I am sure were doing their best.

“You recognise that you have some difficulty controlling your emotions.

“Assaulting three people in a sporting occasion, no matter how competitive it is, certainly meets the custodial threshold – but there is an alternative available.”

Stevenson, of Darnhill Crescent, Perth, was ordered to stay at home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of a 90 day restriction of liberty order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.