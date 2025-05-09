Gull-crushing Perthshire abuser, 80, told wife: ‘I wish you were dead’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Gull-crushing Perthshire abuser, 80, told wife: ‘I wish you were dead’

Frank Robb drove over and killed a seagull during an argument in which he threatened to shove his wife out of the car.

By Jamie Buchan
Frank Robb
Frank Robb.

A Perthshire pensioner hid his wife’s passport to prevent her from travelling as part of a campaign of abuse spanning more than two decades.

Frank Robb constantly shouted at and belittled his “much younger” partner and told her “I wish you were dead”.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 80-year-old drove over and killed a seagull chick during one argument, after threating to shove the woman out of the car.

Oil worker Robb pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour, mostly at his home in Alyth, between January 1 2003 and July 21 2024.

He admitted repeatedly making derogatory remarks, shouting, swearing and threatening her with violence.

Robb also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a teenager between June 19 and July 21 2024.

He was told the custody threshold had been met.

‘Turbulent’ relationship

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said Robb and his partner had been together for 20 years and were married for 14.

“The relationship is said to have been turbulent throughout. This was put down to the accused’s drinking.

“When the complainer tried to raise concerns, he laughed at her.”

The court heard how the woman flew back from a trip to Azerbaijan in March 2023.

Frank Robb. Image: Facebook

The first thing Robb said when he met her at Edinburgh Airport was: “What the f*** is that? Look at your lips.”

He then called her a “bush” and a racial slur, “as she had dyed her hair a lighter colour and used lip fillers in an attempt to make herself look more British,” the fiscal depute said.

During their time back in Scotland, Robb regularly verbally abuse the woman calling her a “bitch,” a “fat cow” and saying “look at yourself in the mirror”.

The remarks often left the woman in tears.

In May 2023, she was looking for her passport so she could return to Azerbaijan in the holidays.

When she finally found it, Robb grabbed her by the collar and threatened to kill her.

“It appears there had been an attempt to hide the passports from the complainer to prevent her from travelling,” the court heard.

Killed baby gull

Robb constantly messaged the woman when she returned to Azerbaijan in July.

He had promised to fix an issue with her passport and visa but whenever this got brought up he claimed to have no money.

In April 2024, the woman returned to Scotland and moved back in with Robb.

“The behaviour began to deteriorate again,” said Ms Caira.

“The accused regularly shouted and swore at the complainer.”

He made comments such as “I wish you were dead” and “everything was great before you came back here”.

The court heard he also became aggressive towards a teenage girl.

One day she arrived at school upset after Robb had sworn and ranted at her. She told teachers what had happened.

While on a trip in July 2024, Robb said: “I hoped when I came back, I would see that you guys were dead – even the cat.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Later that month, they were in Cornwall and Robb said: “You better shut your mouths, I don’t pay your food, I don’t f***ing have money.”

He then threatened to stop the car and push the woman out of the vehicle.

Robb shouted: “Don’t f***ing talk to me like that,” and drove over a baby seagull, killing it, the fiscal depute said.

“This was witnessed by the (young complainer) who said she felt unwell.”

The woman, who felt isolated and alone, contacted police and asked for help.

Banning order

Solicitor Angela McLardy, defending, said the pair had not reconciled but the relationship has since improved.

“He is 80 years old. It has been very uncomfortable for him to sit here today and listen to what has been said.

“He is very remorseful.”

She said Robb’s anger stemmed from “frustrations about financial security”.

“He is deeply embarrassed,” Ms McLardy said.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Robb: “This was an appalling course of conduct and you should be utterly ashamed of yourself.

“I am pleased to hear that this has been something of a wake up call.

“But it shouldn’t have taken the court process to bring you to that conclusion.”

The sheriff said: “I take the view that the custody threshold has been met but I am satisfied there is an alternative.”

Robb, of Meethill Road, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

The court further issued a non-harassment order, demanding Robb stay away from his estranged partner for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alexander Hope.
Fife pervert with pictures of unsuspecting schoolgirls on phone is jailed
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Racist posters and sex scam blackmailer
Nicola Murray
Remorseless Perthshire domestic abuse campaigner jailed for child sex crimes
Leon Shepstone
Fife man said takeaway driver would 'get his head shot off' in racist 999…
Forth Valley Hospital
Paedophile's death in Stirlingshire hospital was avoidable, sheriff states
Stirling Road, Milnathort
Binman stabbed rival in stomach in Kinross-shire after online row
Karivan Mizuri
Dundee chef made abusive calls to Iraqi general's home demanding he send daughter back…
Siobhan Petrie
Drink-driver caught six times over limit on M90 after Perthshire village crashes
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Predator jailed and cat kill claims
Andrew Stevenson
Furious goalie attacked teammates in Perthshire amateurs' 21-0 defeat