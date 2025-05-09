Gull-crushing Perthshire abuser, 80, told wife: ‘I wish you were dead’

A Perthshire pensioner hid his wife’s passport to prevent her from travelling as part of a campaign of abuse spanning more than two decades.

Frank Robb constantly shouted at and belittled his “much younger” partner and told her “I wish you were dead”.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 80-year-old drove over and killed a seagull chick during one argument, after threating to shove the woman out of the car.

Oil worker Robb pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour, mostly at his home in Alyth, between January 1 2003 and July 21 2024.

He admitted repeatedly making derogatory remarks, shouting, swearing and threatening her with violence.

Robb also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a teenager between June 19 and July 21 2024.

He was told the custody threshold had been met.

‘Turbulent’ relationship

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said Robb and his partner had been together for 20 years and were married for 14.

“The relationship is said to have been turbulent throughout. This was put down to the accused’s drinking.

“When the complainer tried to raise concerns, he laughed at her.”

The court heard how the woman flew back from a trip to Azerbaijan in March 2023.

The first thing Robb said when he met her at Edinburgh Airport was: “What the f*** is that? Look at your lips.”

He then called her a “bush” and a racial slur, “as she had dyed her hair a lighter colour and used lip fillers in an attempt to make herself look more British,” the fiscal depute said.

During their time back in Scotland, Robb regularly verbally abuse the woman calling her a “bitch,” a “fat cow” and saying “look at yourself in the mirror”.

The remarks often left the woman in tears.

In May 2023, she was looking for her passport so she could return to Azerbaijan in the holidays.

When she finally found it, Robb grabbed her by the collar and threatened to kill her.

“It appears there had been an attempt to hide the passports from the complainer to prevent her from travelling,” the court heard.

Killed baby gull

Robb constantly messaged the woman when she returned to Azerbaijan in July.

He had promised to fix an issue with her passport and visa but whenever this got brought up he claimed to have no money.

In April 2024, the woman returned to Scotland and moved back in with Robb.

“The behaviour began to deteriorate again,” said Ms Caira.

“The accused regularly shouted and swore at the complainer.”

He made comments such as “I wish you were dead” and “everything was great before you came back here”.

The court heard he also became aggressive towards a teenage girl.

One day she arrived at school upset after Robb had sworn and ranted at her. She told teachers what had happened.

While on a trip in July 2024, Robb said: “I hoped when I came back, I would see that you guys were dead – even the cat.”

Later that month, they were in Cornwall and Robb said: “You better shut your mouths, I don’t pay your food, I don’t f***ing have money.”

He then threatened to stop the car and push the woman out of the vehicle.

Robb shouted: “Don’t f***ing talk to me like that,” and drove over a baby seagull, killing it, the fiscal depute said.

“This was witnessed by the (young complainer) who said she felt unwell.”

The woman, who felt isolated and alone, contacted police and asked for help.

Banning order

Solicitor Angela McLardy, defending, said the pair had not reconciled but the relationship has since improved.

“He is 80 years old. It has been very uncomfortable for him to sit here today and listen to what has been said.

“He is very remorseful.”

She said Robb’s anger stemmed from “frustrations about financial security”.

“He is deeply embarrassed,” Ms McLardy said.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Robb: “This was an appalling course of conduct and you should be utterly ashamed of yourself.

“I am pleased to hear that this has been something of a wake up call.

“But it shouldn’t have taken the court process to bring you to that conclusion.”

The sheriff said: “I take the view that the custody threshold has been met but I am satisfied there is an alternative.”

Robb, of Meethill Road, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

The court further issued a non-harassment order, demanding Robb stay away from his estranged partner for a year.

