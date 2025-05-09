Fife driver who hit wall – leaving four badly injured – may have been ‘showing off’

A young Fife driver may have been “showing off” when he lost control of his car and struck a wall, leaving himself and three passengers seriously injured.

Grant Moffat’s vehicle was split in two in the horrific crash on the A955 near East Wemyss on the evening of October 1 2023.

He ended up in hospital for about a month and his partner and two other friends in the car suffered multiple broken bones.

Moffat, 24, of Woodlands Crescent, Leven, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told him: “You were driving too fast.

“One might interpret from the facts you were showing off, that you had friends with you in the vehicle.

“The harm you caused was considerable.

“You caused the car to leave the road with catastrophic consequences for your passengers.

“All of you… endured horrific experiences not only with injuries but three of you were trapped in the vehicle after the accident for a considerable period.

“The injuries to all three passengers were very serious”.

Dangerous driving

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously Moffat was driving with a friend in the passenger seat and his partner and another female friend in the back.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said he reached between 60 and 70mph on a 40mph section of the A915 between Methil and Kirkcaldy, then drove the full length of the Standing Stane Road and into Dysart, turning onto the A955.

Moffat stopped his vehicle, revved the engine, then released the brake and “accelerated harshly in first, second and third gears”, causing the wheels to spin and the engine to make a “loud screaming noise”.

He approached a left-hand bend at excessive speed, causing the back of the car to fishtail, then start “spinning anti-clockwise”.

The fiscal depute said Moffat’s car span off the road and collided with a stone wall.

The vehicle “split in two” before “rolling in mid-air” and coming to rest on the west side of the wall.

Ms Smith continued: “The front of the vehicle was upside down with the remainder of the vehicle upright.”

Multiple injuries

The court heard the front seat passenger managed to get out but everyone else was trapped and it took about two hours to cut them all free from the wreckage.

The front seat passenger suffered breaks to his leg and pelvis and severe bruising to both ankles and underwent surgery.

He was given medication for 12 weeks for a clot in a vein.

Moffat’s partner had fractures to her pelvis and the base of her spine and a dislocated elbow, which “may never straighten again”.

She has scars above her eyebrow and on her forehead .

The other passenger suffered a fractured ankle and torn ligaments and tendons and underwent surgery that night.

She had a second operation in February last year to have pins removed from her foot.

Moffat cut the back of his head, had bruising on the brain and fractured neck vertebrae, two fractures to the right eye socket and fractures to bones in both legs, feet and ankles.

He underwent surgery on October 3 and remained unconscious and intubated until October 19 2023.

He was discharged from the intensive care unit and moved to a major trauma ward, where he remained until his discharge from hospital on November 2 that year.

Sentencing

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, defence lawyer Elizabeth Dryburgh said Moffat’s background report was “fairly glowing” and pointed out he has expressed clear remorse.

The solicitor noted her client was 22 at the time, is in employment and leads a “pro-social life”.

She said Moffat is still in a relationship with his partner.

Sentencing, Sheriff Johnston said she took into account Moffat’s age, that he pled guilty at the earliest stage and has no previous convictions.

She said: “You have expressed appropriate regret.

“You yourself suffered particularly severe injuries, as did your partner.

“You have residual psychological issues as a result of the accident and ongoing physical challenges.

“I can only imagine you have learned in the most terrible way the importance of driving responsibly”.

Moffat was banned from driving for 40 months – and until he resits his test – and given 250 hours of unpaid work and an 80-day curfew.

