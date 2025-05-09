Axe-hurling thug held girlfriend in Perth flat over ‘affair with Russian models’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axe-hurling thug held girlfriend in Perth flat over ‘affair with Russian models’

Kenneth Douglas was enraged by spam emails - including daily horoscopes - that convinced him his partner was having an affair with Russian models.

By Jamie Buchan
Kenneth Douglas
Kenneth Douglas at an earlier court appearance.

An axe-wielding thug who held his girlfriend prisoner inside his Perth flat because he suspected she was having an affair with “Russian models” has been jailed.

Kenneth Douglas abducted his partner, flung her across the room and “flushed her smart watch down the toilet” after a series of innocuous spam emails – including daily horoscopes – convinced him she was having an affair with Russian models.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how 42-year-old Douglas hurled an axe towards the woman – a care worker – during the three-hour ordeal.

She tried to escape his St Catherine’s Square home about 40 times before police arrived to rescue her.

Douglas previously admitted abducting and robbing his partner on May 16 last year.

He was jailed for 32 months when he appeared in court via videolink for sentencing.

Supervised release order

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Douglas: “The offence you committed was a very serious one.

“It is one that is still having a considerable psychological impact, judging by the victim impact statement.

“Given your record of violence, I am satisfied only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

The court heard Douglas had already spent the equivalent of a two-year sentence on remand.

He will be supervised for a year after his release.

The sheriff also issued a five-year non-harassment order.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had been seeking help for mental health difficulties.

Horoscopes

The court heard how Douglas and his victim were in an on-off relationship and had known each other since secondary school.

While she was working in Kirkcaldy, Douglas accessed her iPad and spotted spam emails, including one regarding “Russian women in the local area”.

He concluded she was cheating on him with Russian women and having an affair with someone sending her horoscopes.

Douglas presented his findings to his partner when she arrived home.

St Catherine's Square, Perth.
St Catherine’s Square, Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He threw perfume bottles, picture frames and hair straighteners around the flat and blocked her from exiting, saying the only way she would leave “was in a body bag.”

When she managed to get onto the landing, he grabbed her and pulled her inside.

At one point, he threw her across a bed and onto the floor.

He then lobbed an axe at the bed.

She was able to grab it before Douglas could recover it.

Drunken joyride on a tractor

Douglas told her to phone 999 and said he wanted to be shot by police.

Officers responded to the dropped call but Douglas barricaded the door with furniture until they managed to push their way through.

When they put Douglas in handcuffs, he told them: “It’s the first time I’ve had a domestic in here.”

Mr Holmes said his client – who once took a tractor on a drunken joyride down the A90 – was “extremely intoxicated” and had no memory of the incident.

