Stirling court round-up — Breached Stirlingshire entry ban

A man who tried to break into a car on Stirling’s Drip Road has been fined.
Rodney McGregor removed the door handle of the vehicle in his bid to get into the locked vehicle.
The 52-year-old of Glenfinnan Road, Glasgow admitted attempting to steal from the vehicle on June 2 last year.
He was fined £200.
Breached ban
A man banned from entering Stirlingshire as part of his bail conditions has admitted breaching them.
Stephen Nolan was also banned from contacting a woman but broke the conditions on September 6 last year at Forth Valley Hospital.
The 26-year-old got a third party to approach her and make threatening remarks.
He further admitted breaching police bail conditions by contacting the woman at an address in Blanefield on August 13
A sheriff admonished Nolan, of Braes Avenue , Clydebank, on both counts.
Jailed
A teenager has been imprisoned for an assault last summer.
Daniel Kemp attacked the man on Newmarket Street, Falkirk on July 6.
The 19-year-old admitted squaring up to the man and pushing him on the body before repeatedly punching him in the head.
Kemp, of Castings Avenue, was handed a 160 day prison sentence.
Sick chats
A serial paedophile with the username "Luv A Te3n" engaged in a sickening web chat with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Mark Pentith, 56, was in fact exchanging messages with an undercover cop and he pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child in February last year.
Racial attack
A St Ninians man has admitted attacking a man on the city’s Torbrex Road.
Liam Mathers repeatedly struck the man on the body to his injury.
The offence was racially-aggravated.
Mathers, 25, of St Valery Court, St Ninians, will be sentenced in July.
