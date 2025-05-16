Stirling court round-up — Breached Stirlingshire entry ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Stirling court round-up — Breached Stirlingshire entry ban

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man who tried to break into a car on Stirling’s Drip Road has been fined.

Rodney McGregor removed the door handle of the vehicle in his bid to get into the locked vehicle.

The 52-year-old of Glenfinnan Road, Glasgow admitted attempting to steal from the vehicle on June 2 last year.

He was fined £200.

Breached ban

A man banned from entering Stirlingshire as part of his bail conditions has admitted breaching them.

Stephen Nolan was also banned from contacting a woman but broke the conditions on September 6 last year at Forth Valley Hospital.

The 26-year-old got a third party to approach her and make threatening remarks.

Stephen Nolan
Stephen Nolan.

He further admitted breaching police bail conditions by contacting the woman at an address in Blanefield on August 13

A sheriff admonished Nolan, of Braes Avenue , Clydebank, on both counts.

Jailed

A teenager has been imprisoned for an assault last summer.

Daniel Kemp attacked the man on Newmarket Street, Falkirk on July 6.

The 19-year-old admitted squaring up to the man and pushing him on the body before repeatedly punching him in the head.

Kemp, of Castings Avenue, was handed a 160 day prison sentence.

Sick chats

A serial paedophile with the username “Luv A Te3n” engaged in a sickening web chat with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Mark Pentith, 56, was in fact exchanging messages with an undercover cop and he pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child in February last year. The full story is here.

Mark Pentith at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Racial attack

A St Ninians man has admitted attacking a man on the city’s Torbrex Road.

Liam Mathers repeatedly struck the man on the body to his injury.

The offence was racially-aggravated.

Mathers, 25, of St Valery Court, St Ninians, will be sentenced in July.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife domestic abuser with terminal cancer receives year-long prison term
Mioara Sosu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Love rival injured Ukrainian refugee in Coupar Angus hot coffee attack after affair discovery
Mark Pentith at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling paedophile caught chatting to '13-year-old girl' with username 'Luv A Te3n'
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Vigilante Fife brothers abducted boys, 12 and 13, after family home vandalised
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crashes, cyclist and cannabis
Omed Hassan, 26, has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Perth rapist who attacked woman in Fife ‘has fled to Iran'
Steven Wolohan. Image: Facebook.
Pet ban for neglectful Fife owner after underfed bulldog put to sleep
Society Kirkcaldy
Fife nightclub worker glassed, headbutted and stamped on by four people in Halloween attack
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Onlyfans threat and glazed eyes
Calum Anderson at Stirling Sheriff Court
Teen driver caused death of 57-year-old man in crash on Kinross-Kincardine road