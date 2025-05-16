Stirling court round-up — Breached Stirlingshire entry ban

A man who tried to break into a car on Stirling’s Drip Road has been fined.

Rodney McGregor removed the door handle of the vehicle in his bid to get into the locked vehicle.

The 52-year-old of Glenfinnan Road, Glasgow admitted attempting to steal from the vehicle on June 2 last year.

He was fined £200.

Breached ban

A man banned from entering Stirlingshire as part of his bail conditions has admitted breaching them.

Stephen Nolan was also banned from contacting a woman but broke the conditions on September 6 last year at Forth Valley Hospital.

The 26-year-old got a third party to approach her and make threatening remarks.

He further admitted breaching police bail conditions by contacting the woman at an address in Blanefield on August 13

A sheriff admonished Nolan, of Braes Avenue , Clydebank, on both counts.

Jailed

A teenager has been imprisoned for an assault last summer.

Daniel Kemp attacked the man on Newmarket Street, Falkirk on July 6.

The 19-year-old admitted squaring up to the man and pushing him on the body before repeatedly punching him in the head.

Kemp, of Castings Avenue, was handed a 160 day prison sentence.

Sick chats

A serial paedophile with the username “Luv A Te3n” engaged in a sickening web chat with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Mark Pentith, 56, was in fact exchanging messages with an undercover cop and he pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child in February last year. The full story is here.

Racial attack

A St Ninians man has admitted attacking a man on the city’s Torbrex Road.

Liam Mathers repeatedly struck the man on the body to his injury.

The offence was racially-aggravated.

Mathers, 25, of St Valery Court, St Ninians, will be sentenced in July.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.