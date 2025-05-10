Gang attack victim bottled outside Perth store left scarred for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gang attack victim bottled outside Perth store left scarred for life

Lewis Brydon was jailed for his involvement in the attack on a party-goer on July 21 last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Matalan car park, Perth
The assault happened in Matalan car park, Perth.

A party-goer was glassed and scarred for life in a gang attack outside a Perth shop.

The man was set upon by several men as he walked through the city’s Matalan car park on July 21 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was struck with a glass bottle, then battered as he lay on the ground.

The savage attack only ended when the gang were interrupted by a dog.

Lewis Brydon appeared via videolink and admitted his role in the assault.

The charge states the 22-year-old’s victim was left injured and permanently disfigured.

Attacked after leaving party

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer, prosecuting, said that the man had been at a flat party in the city centre during the afternoon and into the evening, drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis.

Ms Farmer said: “The victim advises that males at the party – though not the accused – had been making advances on females who did not welcome such advances.

“He made a stand to express his views about this behaviour.”

He later told police he believed this was the catalyst for the assault.

When he went to the toilet, he overhead someone outside say they wanted to put him in a chokehold.

The party-goers split into two groups when they all left the flat, with one going off to score cocaine.

“When (the victim) walked across the car park, he walked ahead of everyone else,” the prosecutor told the court.

“Unprovoked, Mr Brydon struck him to the rear of the head with a bottle, causing him to fall to the ground.

“Whilst on the ground, the complainer was repeatedly kicked and punched by several males who were largely unknown to him.”

The attack came to a halt when the group were interrupted by a dog wandering through the car park and they fled.

Permanent scarring

Just before 11pm, police were contacted by staff at a nearby hostel about the victim turning up with blood coming from his eye.

He was rushed to hospital where he was received small adhesive strips for a cut to his eyelid.

A cut to the back of his head was closed with paper stitches.

He was left with a scar above his eye.

Ms Farmer said a witness was able to identify Brydon as being involved in the assault but when arrested, he denied all knowledge of it.

Bryon pled guilty to assault, with other men.

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas from two other men accused of being involved, Aaron De Schafta and Zack De Schafta.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Brydon realises he should not have involved himself in this incident.”

He added: “Substance abuse has been one of the significant problems facing this young man. He wants to address this issue properly.”

The court heard he has already spent 40 days on remand.

Sheriff Robert More jailed Brydon for 190 days and told him: “I have regard to the lack of maturity you demonstrated in the commission of his offence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

