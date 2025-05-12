Fife robber hurt in kettle attack at HMP Perth three months before his sudden death

A jailed Fife robber was scalded in a vicious boiling water attack at HMP Perth, just three months before he was found dead in his cell.

Lee Brown had a kettle thrown over him in the “unprovoked” assault on August 15 last year.

The 36-year-old, locked up for a terrifying raid on a Fife couple’s home, died in an apparent suicide at HMP Addiewell on November 17.

Serial crook Nicholas McKenzie, from Dundee, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Mr Brown.

He was handed more time behind bars, meaning he will miss out on a £27,000, 12-week rehabilitation course early next year.

Kettle was kept hidden

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said at about 9.10am McKenzie was seen walking through the prison hall.

“He was carrying a kettle of boiling water, concealed by a towel,” she said.

McKenzie walked up to Brown’s cell, before throwing the water over him.

Brown tore off his shirt, while prison guards seized McKenzie.

“The victim was taken to the health centre to have injuries treated,” Ms Farmer said.

“He had burns to his neck, chest and upper right shoulder.”

Later, he received further treatment for blisters along his shoulder.

The wounds were dressed and he was prescribed painkillers.

Rehab course

Solicitor Gary Foulis, defending, said: “This was a very unsavoury incident.

“Medical records show that Mr Brown required minimal treatment and there were no lasting effects.

“That is very fortunate – something Mr McKenzie accepts.”

The lawyer went on: “His life has been blighted by addictions.

“He has a record he is not proud of.”

The court heard there were ongoing difficulties between McKenzie and Brown.

Mr Foulis said the complainer had made threats to “do” his client.

“Mr McKenzie took the appropriate action and alerted staff and said he could not be on the same wing as Mr Brown.

“The staff, as far as I’m aware, did nothing.”

The solicitor said Brown had also threatened his client the day before the assault.

Mr Foulis stressed Brown’s sudden death was entirely unrelated to his client’s actions.

The court heard funding was secured to put McKenzie on a 12-week rehab course but it would only be available if he was freed on his scheduled release date in January.

“He is anxious to take this opportunity,” said Mr Foulis.

“He is keen to get away from the Dundee area.”

Sheriff Robert More told McKenzie “this should be marked with a sentence of imprisonment,” and jailed him for 18 months.

Death to be investigated

Brown, who was from Cowdenbeath, died In November 2024 – three months after the assault – while serving time at HMP Addiewell.

He had been jailed a year earlier after admitting an assault on a couple in their Crossgates flat.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard how Brown wore a face covering and was armed with a spanner during the drug-fuelled raid.

He and co-accused David Aird also dressed in a hi-vis jacket, black gloves with plastic bags taped over his shoes.

Prosecutors said the two men demanded the keys for the safe and told the female occupant if she did not comply they would “do something to your man’s head”.

The crooks were repeatedly told by the couple they did not own a safe, at which point one of the men said to the other they had been given the “wrong information and were in the wrong place”.

The court heard the woman thought she recognised Brown from his voice, which he was “trying to disguise by putting on an accent”.

Brown, who had two convictions for robbery – including a High Court case from 2011 – was sentenced to 43 months, while Aird was jailed for 32 months.

A fatal accident inquiry is expected to be held.

It is understood Brown took his own life, shortly before his liberation date.

McKenzie was jailed in December for snatching a woman’s bag in Dundee.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.