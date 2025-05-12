Fife robber hurt in kettle attack at HMP Perth three months before his sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife robber hurt in kettle attack at HMP Perth three months before his sudden death

Dundee crook Nicholas McKenzie admitted carrying out the assault on Lee Brown at the prison on August 15 2024.

By Jamie Buchan
Nicholas McKenzieand Lee Brown
Nicholas McKenzie (left) attacked Lee Brown in prison.

A jailed Fife robber was scalded in a vicious boiling water attack at HMP Perth, just three months before he was found dead in his cell.

Lee Brown had a kettle thrown over him in the “unprovoked” assault on August 15 last year.

The 36-year-old, locked up for a terrifying raid on a Fife couple’s home, died in an apparent suicide at HMP Addiewell on November 17.

Serial crook Nicholas McKenzie, from Dundee, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Mr Brown.

He was handed more time behind bars, meaning he will miss out on a £27,000, 12-week rehabilitation course early next year.

Kettle was kept hidden

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said at about 9.10am McKenzie was seen walking through the prison hall.

“He was carrying a kettle of boiling water, concealed by a towel,” she said.

McKenzie walked up to Brown’s cell, before throwing the water over him.

Brown tore off his shirt, while prison guards seized McKenzie.

“The victim was taken to the health centre to have injuries treated,” Ms Farmer said.

“He had burns to his neck, chest and upper right shoulder.”

Later, he received further treatment for blisters along his shoulder.

The wounds were dressed and he was prescribed painkillers.

Rehab course

Solicitor Gary Foulis, defending, said: “This was a very unsavoury incident.

“Medical records show that Mr Brown required minimal treatment and there were no lasting effects.

“That is very fortunate – something Mr McKenzie accepts.”

The lawyer went on: “His life has been blighted by addictions.

“He has a record he is not proud of.”

The court heard there were ongoing difficulties between McKenzie and Brown.

Mr Foulis said the complainer had made threats to “do” his client.

HMP Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

“Mr McKenzie took the appropriate action and alerted staff and said he could not be on the same wing as Mr Brown.

“The staff, as far as I’m aware, did nothing.”

The solicitor said Brown had also threatened his client the day before the assault.

Mr Foulis stressed Brown’s sudden death was entirely unrelated to his client’s actions.

The court heard funding was secured to put McKenzie on a 12-week rehab course but it would only be available if he was freed on his scheduled release date in January.

“He is anxious to take this opportunity,” said Mr Foulis.

“He is keen to get away from the Dundee area.”

Sheriff Robert More told McKenzie “this should be marked with a sentence of imprisonment,” and jailed him for 18 months.

Death to be investigated

Brown, who was from Cowdenbeath, died In November 2024 –  three months after the assault – while serving time at HMP Addiewell.

He had been jailed a year earlier after admitting an assault on a couple in their Crossgates flat.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard how Brown wore a face covering and was armed with a spanner during the drug-fuelled raid.

He and co-accused David Aird also dressed in a hi-vis jacket, black gloves with plastic bags taped over his shoes.

David Aird
David Aird. Image: Facebook

Prosecutors said the two men demanded the keys for the safe and told the female occupant if she did not comply they would “do something to your man’s head”.

The crooks were repeatedly told by the couple they did not own a safe, at which point one of the men said to the other they had been given the “wrong information and were in the wrong place”.

The court heard the woman thought she recognised Brown from his voice, which he was “trying to disguise by putting on an accent”.

Brown, who had two convictions for robbery – including a High Court case from 2011 – was sentenced to 43 months, while Aird was jailed for 32 months.

A fatal accident inquiry is expected to be held.

It is understood Brown took his own life, shortly before his liberation date.

McKenzie was jailed in December for snatching a woman’s bag in Dundee.

