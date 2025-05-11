Careless driver struck ‘stumbling’ pensioner after St Johnstone match in Perth

A Perthshire driver has admitted carelessly striking a pensioner with his “big lump of a car” as fans left a St Johnstone match at McDiarmid Park.

Robbie Bruce, of East Huntingtower, had his plea of guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving accepted after a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

He struck James Moir, then aged 74, as the pensioner crossed the road near the bus stop at the B&Q on Crieff Road.

Mr Moir was rushed to hospital after the collision with the three-litre Chrysler 300C Touring.

He was treated for four broken ribs and a serious hand injury.

Bruce, initially charged with causing serious injury by driving dangerously, had offered to plead guilty to the lesser offence before the jury was balloted.

Post-match collision

More than 3,300 fans were in attendance when St Johnstone beat Livingston 1-0 on April 2 in 2022 and many left McDiarmid Park on foot after the final whistle.

Bruce had picked up his partner from Perth city centre and was driving home along Crieff Road when the collision occurred.

She told jurors: “There were cars coming around the roundabout. Robbie stopped.

“When it was clear to go, he went.

“This man stumbled onto the road. He fell into the car.

“There was lots of traffic, cars and pedestrians.

“I tried to get out the car. Somebody had opened all of the doors and was shouting.

“Robbie was getting dragged out the car.”

Serious injuries

Mr Moir was taken to Ninewells by ambulance, where he was found to have four fractured ribs and a fracture to the middle finger on his right hand.

Both his hands and knees were cut and another cut to his head was cleansed and dressed.

Three days later, he was taken into the operating theatre for exploration, washout, fixation and repair work to be carried out on his fractured finger.

The injury required bony fixation – a procedure whereby bone fragments are realigned and held together with implants – and repair of soft tissue.

He required more medical attention under local anaesthetic two weeks after that as the repair had begun “tenting” and threatening to erupt the skin.

‘Careless, overall’

Bruce’s trial also heard from road traffic investigation consultant George Gilfillan, who later inspected the site.

The former roads police officer said of the 24-year-old’s Chrysler: “I wouldn’t describe it as a high performance car – in laymen’s terms, it’s a big lump of a car.

“From the information I’ve heard and the information I’ve read, Mr Moir’s not been knocked down by this car, he’s been on the ground when the car’s come into contact with him.

“I think it’s careless, overall.”

Jurors were not ultimately asked to deliberate over the evidence, as following final defence witness Mr Gilfillan’s evidence, Bruce’s reduced guilty plea was accepted.

He admitted he drove off at an excessive speed while surrounded by heavy pedestrian traffic and failed to observe Mr Moir crossing the road before colliding with him.

The first offender will be sentenced in June after background reports have been compiled.

Gratitude to public

Sheriff Mark Thorley disqualified him from driving in the meantime and told him: “I’m not considering custody – it’s alternatives I’m looking at.”

In the days after the collision, a spokesperson for St Johnstone said: “The family of the gentleman who was involved in the road traffic incident on Crieff Road after the game on Saturday have confirmed to us that although he has sustained serious injuries, he is in a stable condition in hospital.

“The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to all members of the public who offered their help and assistance.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish the man involved a speedy recovery.”

