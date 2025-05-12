Perthshire cafe supervisor guilty of sexually assaulting four young workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire cafe supervisor guilty of sexually assaulting four young workers

Glen Buchanan tried to dismiss his disgusting conduct as banter, claiming he had a Benny Hill-style sense of humour.

By Jamie Buchan
Glen Buchanan
Glen Buchanan was convicted after trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A teenage coffee shop worker tried to take her own life after being repeatedly sexually assaulted by a sleazy supervisor, a court has heard.

The young woman was one of four female employees at Cafe Biba, Pitlochry, preyed upon by creepy Glen Buchanan.

The 56-year-old made co-workers lives a misery, repeatedly placing his hands on their shoulders, buttocks and hips, sending sleazy social media messages and giving them unwanted massages, kisses and hugs.

Buchanan denied allegations of sexual misconduct, claiming he had a Benny Hill-style sense of humour and attempted to dismiss his conduct as workplace banter.

But even he could not try to justify telling a young teenager to breathe because it “accentuates the gentle curve of your breasts”.

Glen Buchanan was a supervisor at Cafe Biba, Pitlochry.

After a three-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court a jury found him guilty of four counts of sexual assault.

He was further convicted of three charges of written or verbal sexual communications, intended for his own sexual gratification or to humiliate or distress his young victims.

Victim impact statement

Following the verdict, fiscal depute Vicki Bell handed Sheriff William Wood a written victim impact statement from Buchanan’s youngest victim.

“Your Lordship will note from the content of the statement that this has had a significant impact on her emotional wellbeing,” she said.

“She has sought medical support and support from friends and family.

“The statement includes references to an attempt to take her life as a result of the accused’s actions.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports and placed Buchanan on the sex offenders register.

‘Made me feel on edge’

One victim told jurors how she quit her job because of Buchanan’s relentless conduct.

The woman said: “It was an uncomfortable environment.

“He made comments towards me that made me feel on edge. It was the way he spoke to me.

“There was a few occasions when he put his hands on me.

“I didn’t feel safe.”

Glen Buchanan at Perth Sheriff Court.

Single father-of-three Buchanan tried to brush off the allegations as Benny Hill-style banter.

He said he occasionally touched the women on their shoulders and hips but only to move them out the way in a narrow passage.

When asked by defence advocate Duncan McPhie KC why he did not just ask them to move, Buchanan replied: “It was more a case of expedience than anything else.

“There was always a sense of urgency.”

Asked if he gave one of the women a massage, he said: “It wasn’t a full massage.

“I was walking through the scullery, when I saw her doing the dishes.

“I said: ‘You seem to be very stressed.’

“I just gave her shoulders a gentle squeeze. I would hardly call it a massage.”

He also admitted giving the same woman an unwanted hug but said he stepped back when she appeared surprised.

Facebook messages

The court heard Buchanan sent five Facebook messages to a female employee in one evening.

He told her “I’m feeling a little unloved” and said he missed her, alongside a emoji face with its tongue sticking out.

Another post read: “It’s my birthday on Friday, so you can surprise me with something. Your choice.”

Buchanan said he sent the messages because he was annoyed she left work without telling anybody.

“In hindsight, it wasn’t the most appropriate manner. I should have waited until we were at work together.”

Asked why he mentioned his birthday, he said: “I thought it would be nice for her to buy a birthday present for me.”

Ms Bell pointed out: “You are 40 years older than her. You’re ancient to her.”

“Again, it was a bad choice of words,” Buchanan replied.

The woman did not reply to the messages but reported them to a manager at the cafe, who brought Buchanan in for a disciplinary meeting the next day.

Sexual predator

Jurors heard one of the women received a lewd comment from Buchanan, written on an order slip.

He wrote a customer wanted their coffee “hot, hot, hot – just like you”.

He told the court: “I can see how this can be misconstrued. I was just fooling around.”

Buchanan, of Bridge of Tilt, tried to dismiss some of his comments as banter, such as when he told one worker she should wear dresses more often.

“I was giving her a compliment,” he said.

Perth Sheriff Court.

He told the same woman she did not need to go to a gym as she had a “perfect figure” as it is.

But he accepted he had made a sexual comment to a female employee, when she was a young teenager.

“I was trying to do some paperwork and she was asking me: What can I do?

“I told her ‘just go and breathe – it accentuates the gentle curve of your breasts.’

“I saw that she was blushing, I don’t know why I said this.”

Ms Bell pointed out her young age.

He replied: “I know. Once I said it I knew it was wrong and I apologised to her.”

Buchanan told the court: “I understand that I was acting like a complete a***hole that day but that doesn’t make me a sexual predator.”

Asked why he used that term, he said: “I’ve been prosecuted on charges involving minors and that would make me a sexual predator, which I’m not.”

Cafe Biba, established in the 1970s, was taken over by new management in 2024 and has reopened as the Pancake Place.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

