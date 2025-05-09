Violent prisoner from Dundee slashed rival in football game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violent prisoner from Dundee slashed rival in football game

John Etchells slashed his victim's neck at Saughton jail in Edinburgh.

By Dave Finlay
Saughton
The attack happened in Saughton jail, Edinburgh.

A violent prisoner from Dundee who cut the throat of another inmate during a football game behind bars, before making a phone call saying “don’t expect me home soon”.

John Etchells, 31, slashed his victim in the neck in an exercise yard at Edinburgh’s Saughton jail, before telling prison officers: “I’ll not be threatened by any rodent.”

Etchells, who has a history of violence inside and outside the prison system, later said in a call: “I tried to kill the boy too but didn’t get it.”

He is currently on an Order for Lifelong Restriction and a judge ordered his latest sentence on five-and-a-half years should begin from May 6 2028, which is the earliest date he could apply for parole under the indeterminate sentence.

Etchells, who is currently in HMP Grampian, admitted attempting to murder Connor Steele, 24, at the prison on June 1 last year after approaching him from behind and striking him on the neck with a knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

He also pled guilty to the unlawful possession of a knife.

Cut con’s throat

Advocate depute Leanne Cross told judge Lord Stuart: “The accused has several pages of previous convictions, many of which involve serious violence.”

His convictions include offences of attempted murder, serious assault and weapon possession.

She said prior to the attack on Steele, he was playing football in the yard and Etchells was standing at benches outside the yard.

“While the complainer was still playing football, the accused entered the exercise yard and approached the complainer from behind.

“The accused removed an item from his pocket.

“He then cut the complainer’s throat from left to right before backing away towards the rear of the exercise yard.”

Tried to hide blade

Steele was seen holding his neck and shouting he had been slashed.

Officers saw his neck quickly become covered in blood.

Help was immediately sought and one of the officers saw Etchells place what he believed was a knife down his trousers.

The thug claimed that he had “chucked” the knife but then suggested he had hidden it internally.

He later handed over a ceramic blade, which was broken into pieces.

Prison officers applied pressure to the wound sustained by Steele and he was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was found to have suffered significant blood loss and a cut from the middle of his neck to the right ear.

A consultant said the injury posed a real danger to life due to blood loss.

Police investigating the attack seized a recording of a phone call made by Etchells, in which he said: “Don’t expect me home soon. I’m up for slaying somebody’s throat again.”

