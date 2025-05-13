Pair guilty of ‘warehousing’ cocaine in Fife garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair guilty of ‘warehousing’ cocaine in Fife garage

Lee Lamont and Nico Sword previously admitted being concerned in cocaine supply.

By Ross Gardiner
Nico Sword (left) and Lee Lamont.
Two men have been sentenced after pleading guilty to stashing £20,000 worth of cocaine in a Fife garage.

Lee Lamont and Nico Sword previously admitted being concerned in the Class A drug’s supply between October and November 2023.

The pair initially had a bag containing 250g at Lamont’s repair shop in Methil but by the time police swooped there was only 140g remaining.

A sheriff who placed the duo on 10-hour curfews for the eight months told them their drugs “cause a huge amount of difficulty in this community.”

Workshop raided

At a hearing in April when the pair pled guilty, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard police raided a garage on November 17 in 2023.

The unit at Kirkland Industrial Estate is a small car repair shop with a mezzanine inside, accessed by wooden stairs.

A four-berth caravan was parked inside at the time.

Police were later told by the unit’s owner it was rented to Lamont.

In mid-October 2023, police received an “influx” of intelligence about both accused and their involvement in supplying drugs from the unit.

A search warrant was granted for November 17 and officers found Sword, 29, inside.

The bag of cocaine, worth £12,500 if sold in ounces or £20,000 if sold in half-grams, was recovered.

Lamont, 30, was subsequently traced by police at his home around the corner on Rannoch Road.

Mitigation

Both men have been on bail since appearing in court in private three days after the garage raid.

Lawyer Martin McGuire, representing Lamont, conceded his client has a previous High Court-level conviction.

“The background of this offending… Mr Lamond didn’t try to dispute that. It was financially motivated.

“From his own personal experience, he understands the impact drug use can have on society.”

Solicitor Joe Mooney, appearing for Sword, of Methil, said: “He’s got no previous drug convictions.

“He managed to stay out of trouble from July 2020 to October 2023.

“Mr Sword is a pretty resourceful individual. He’s always been involved in working.

“He has used cocaine, but – crystal clear – he’s not got any issues with drugs.”

Fife’s ‘huge difficulty’ with cocaine

The two men were each sentenced to restriction of liberty orders, keeping them indoors from 9pm to 7am each night for 240 days.

Sentencing, Sheriff Robert More said: “What it seems I’m dealing with is a wholesale amount that, in essence, he was found in possession of – warehousing.

“It’s a very, very short step for someone who’s got a difficulty with drugs to become involved in the supply.

“Fundamentally, it is involvement in the supplying of a Class A drug which causes a huge amount of difficulty in this community, over a period of a month.”

