‘That’s how it’s done’ — Prolific thief’s boast as he raided Angus store

A prolific thief said “that’s how it’s done” after brazenly stealing more than £200 worth of alcohol from an Angus supermarket.

Michael Martin later attacked a police officer with a faulty getaway bicycle after a month-long crime spree.

The 39-year-old is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing for eight separate charges at stores in Arbroath and Montrose.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how, on August 10 2024, Martin placed several bottles of alcohol and soft juice into a large bag at the East Angus Co-Op on Arbroath’s Mayfield Terrace.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “He walked towards the exit and when leaving, stated ‘that’s how it’s done’ before running from the locus.

“The value of the goods, which were not recovered, was £232.50.”

Prolific thief

Martin stole £204 worth of alcohol from the same store eight days later, before he targeted Aldi in Montrose on August 23 for food and drinks.

On August 2, the same two stores lost a total of £160 worth of goods thanks to Martin.

The thief returned to the East Angus Co-Op to steal alcohol totalling £156.24 the next day.

The court was told how Martin was seen “acting suspiciously” at the Nisa on Arbroath’s Timmergreens on September 10, which prompted an employee to attend at the shop floor.

Ms Farmer added: “The worker was pushed by Mr Martin on his body.

“Mr Martin was ushered out of the locus, during which he continued to act aggressively and thereafter repeatedly attempted to punch (the worker).

“He pushed him on the body and left the locus on his bicycle.”

Bike assault

Police later saw Martin cycling away from them and he was approached by PC Stuart Hadden at the Guthrie Port roundabout.

“(The accused) was coming to a halt due to a fault in his bicycle before he struck the officer on the body with his bicycle,” the prosecutor added.

Martin was arrested and pled guilty to the crimes which occurred between August 10 and September 10 2024.

A total of £760.97 worth of goods was stolen by Martin

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until June for a social work report to be prepared.

