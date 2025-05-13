Perth property fraudster scammed Scottish Government and building society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth property fraudster scammed Scottish Government and building society

Raza Hussain admitted running a fraudulent scheme to illegally buy a property.

By Jamie Buchan
Raza Hussain
Raza Hussain.

A fraudster conned the Scottish Government and a top building society out of more than £130,000 to fraudulently buy property in Perth.

Raza Hussain produced fake bank statements and gave bogus income details to secure funding for a three-bedroom home in the city’s Glengarry Road.

The 31-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to running a fraudulent scheme between July 1 and September 26 2019.

Court documents show Hussain fraudulently applied for a shared equity loan from the Scottish Government, as well as a loan from the Nationwide Building Society, as part of his scam.

He forged bank statements, provided false information about his income and made up details about his personal circumstances to secure the loans.

Hussain, who is from Perth, successfully obtained £48,300 from the Scottish Government plus £82,800 from the Nationwide.

He then used the funds to purchase the semi-detached home in the city’s Craigie area.

According to online records, the house was last sold in October 2019 at a cost of £138,000.

Glengarry Road, Perth
Glengarry Road, Perth. Image: Google

Hussain, of Fairies Road, admitted the single charge when he appeared in the dock before Sheriff William Wood on Monday.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said the Crown will pursue money back from Hussain via Proceeds of Crime action.

He originally faced a much wider fraud allegation, involving a second property in Perth and one in Aberdeen.

It was alleged he obtained a loan from the Bank of Scotland to obtain a flat in the Granite City’s School Road in 2013.

He was further charged with taking out a £101,600 loan from Santander to buy a house at Perth’s Glenlochay Road in 2020.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas to both charges.

Sheriff Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

Full details of how the three month scam unfolded will be heard at the next hearing in June.

