‘Remorseless’ former foster carer from Fife jailed for rape and sexual abuse

A former foster carer from Fife who failed to show “a shred of genuine remorse” after committing rape and sexual abuse against underage girls has been jailed for 12 years.

Darren Paton repeatedly molested and raped one girl and subjected a second to his unwanted attentions during offending that spanned a decade.

A judge told Paton, 44, he was guilty of “a significant course of serious child sexual abuse” against his first victim.

During a trial, Paton, formerly of Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy, had denied the sex crimes committed against the child, which began in 2013 when she was seven.

He was convicted of two charges or rape involving the girl.

He admitted a further charge of engaging in sexual activity with the second girl in 2023.

All the offending occurred at addresses in Fife.

Unrepentant in reports

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Scott told the first offender: “Your serious sexual offending is long-standing and entrenched.”

The judge said: “You have shown not a shred of genuine remorse.

“You have shown no victim empathy.”

He told Paton: “Having regard to the whole circumstances only a custodial sentence – and a significant custodial sentence – is appropriate.”

Sentencing had been deferred for a reports and Lord Scott noted the accused had maintained he was innocent of the rape charges during an interview with a social worker.

The judge stressed he was not a victim and if his life has been ripped apart, he was the one responsible.

Lord Scott said the rape survivor had explained the offending has a continuing impact on her – she struggles to trust people and gets flashbacks.

During Paton’s earlier trial the Crown argued he had pursued a systematic course of conduct against his victims.

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and the judge made non-harassment orders banning him from contacting his victims.

