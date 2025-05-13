‘Remorseless’ former foster carer from Fife jailed for rape and sexual abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Remorseless’ former foster carer from Fife jailed for rape and sexual abuse

Darren Paton was slammed by a judge for his attitude to his crimes.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court
Paton was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A former foster carer from Fife who failed to show “a shred of genuine remorse” after committing rape and sexual abuse against underage girls has been jailed for 12 years.

Darren Paton repeatedly molested and raped one girl and subjected a second to his unwanted attentions during offending that spanned a decade.

A judge told Paton, 44, he was guilty of “a significant course of serious child sexual abuse” against his first victim.

During a trial, Paton, formerly of Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy, had denied the sex crimes committed against the child, which began in 2013 when she was seven.

He was convicted of two charges or rape involving the girl.

He admitted a further charge of engaging in sexual activity with the second girl in 2023.

All the offending occurred at addresses in Fife.

Unrepentant in reports

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Scott told the first offender: “Your serious sexual offending is long-standing and entrenched.”

The judge said: “You have shown not a shred of genuine remorse.

“You have shown no victim empathy.”

He told Paton: “Having regard to the whole circumstances only a custodial sentence – and a significant custodial sentence – is appropriate.”

Sentencing had been deferred for a reports and Lord Scott noted the accused had maintained he was innocent of the rape charges during an interview with a social worker.

The judge stressed he was not a victim and if his life has been ripped apart, he was the one responsible.

Lord Scott said the rape survivor had explained the offending has a continuing impact on her – she struggles to trust people and gets flashbacks.

During Paton’s earlier trial the Crown argued he had pursued a systematic course of conduct against his victims.

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and the judge made non-harassment orders banning him from contacting his victims.

