Tuesday court round-up — ‘You’re a big boy now’ and murder bid charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tuesday court round-up — ‘You’re a big boy now’ and murder bid charge

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman has been fined £360 after gaining thousands of pounds in a two-year benefit fraud.

Celine Thornton, 25, failed to report to the Department of Work and Pensions she had received three substantial sums of month while living at an address in Kirkcaldy.

As a result she claimed £8700 of Universal Credit to which she was not entitled.

Thornton, now of Glasgow, admitted committing the fraud between February 2021 and May 2023.

Rapist guilty

A controlling serial rapist who attacked two women over a three-year period in Dundee has been remanded in custody after being found guilty in a high court trial. Fraser Barclay, 25, was convicted of multiple rapes, violent domestic abuse and sexual assaults between 2018 and 2021 at addresses in the city and elsewhere.

Fraser Barclay
Fraser Barclay. Image: LinkedIn

‘You’re a big boy now’

A serial thief who stole a Kelty pensioner’s car from outside her home has been given a chance to avoid prison.

Cameron Wells accelerated away in the 65-year-old’s Vauxhall Adam while her back was turned for just a few minutes.

The vehicle was abandoned in another town some 15 miles away.

Wells, 22, previously pled guilty to working with others to steal the car from outside his victim’s cottage on June 23 2022.

He further admitted his role in the theft of two other vehicles in the Crieff area later that year.

Returning to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, Wells was commended for progress he had made with social workers’ support since his last appearance in March.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for six months for Wells to prove he can keep out of trouble.

He said: “There are signs of positivity in this report before me but jail would still be an option – maybe not a likelihood but still an option.”

“You are a big boy now. It’s time to take control and think about what kind of life you are wanting to have.

“It’s not too late to turn things around.”

Wells, from Edinburgh, will be sentenced in November.

Cocaine ‘warehousing’

Two men have been sentenced after pleading guilty to stashing £20,000 worth of cocaine in a Methil garage. Lee Lamont and Nico Sword previously admitted being concerned in the Class A drug’s supply between October and November 2023.

Nico Sword (left) and Lee Lamont.
Nico Sword (left) and Lee Lamont.

Modified ‘firearm’

A teenage cocaine dealer caught by police with a modified imitation firearm and “blanks” will be sentenced next month.

Connor McLeod, now 18, was brought from Rossie in Montrose, where he is remanded, to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit a string of offences.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between March and June last year at various locations in the city.

On 7 March 2024, he was caught with a knife and a modified imitation firearm at a pathway at Ogilvie’s Close on Dundee’s Nethergate.

The top-venting blank-firing pistol had been modified by being painted black.

On June 30, officers seized ammunition from his home in McAlpine Road, Dundee, and he admitted having “blank” ammunition without the required permission of the Secretary of State.

McLeod also admitted later breaching a bail curfew.

Sheriff Paul Brown refused the teenager’s bid to be liberated again and continued his remand while background reports and a risk assessment are prepared.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said his client had had a “wake-up call”.

House-buy scammer

A fraudster conned the Scottish Government and a top building society out of more than £130,000 to fraudulently buy property in Perth. Raza Hussain produced fake bank statements and gave bogus income details to secure funding for a three-bedroom home in the city.

Raza Hussain
Raza Hussain.

Attempted murder charge

Derry Nelson, 31, from Fife, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court accused of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

He also faced charges of assault to injury and having a bladed item in a public place without lawful authority.

Nelson made no plea and was remanded in custody. The case was continued for further examination.

The appearance came after Police Scotland said two people – a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman – were taken to hospital following an incident at Lawrence Court, Buckhaven on Saturday May 10.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Dundee man in court over Whitfield pub 'attempted murder'
Raza Hussain
Perth property fraudster scammed Scottish Government and building society
Edinburgh High Court
'Remorseless' former foster carer from Fife jailed for rape and sexual abuse
Nico Sword (left) and Lee Lamont.
Pair guilty of 'warehousing' cocaine in Fife garage
Fraser Barclay
Dundee serial rapist guilty after high court trial
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Fair trial and cafe compensation
Nicholas McKenzieand Lee Brown
Fife robber hurt in kettle attack at HMP Perth three months before his sudden…
mark rebustes
Guilty Fife nurse claims child abuse was 'part of culture'
Glen Buchanan
Perthshire cafe supervisor guilty of sexually assaulting four young workers
Robbie Bruce
Careless driver struck 'stumbling' pensioner after St Johnstone match in Perth