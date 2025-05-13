Dundee man in court over Whitfield pub ‘attempted murder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man in court over Whitfield pub ‘attempted murder’

Ryan Robertson was remanded after a brief appearance in private.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Police were called to The Tavern. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A 31-year-old has appeared from custody over claims he attempted to murder a man at a Dundee pub.

Ryan Robertson is accused of attacking the man on May 3 at The Tavern in Whitfield.

Prosecutors allege Robertson repeatedly struck the man on the head and body “by means unknown”.

He allegedly suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement and had his life endangered.

It is alleged Robertson’s actions were attempted murder.

Court papers state Robertson was on a bail order from August 2024.

His representative made no plea on Robertson’s behalf when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Robertson, of Grampian Gardens, was remanded and committed for further examination by Sheriff Neil Kinnear.

He is due to appear in court again next week.

The appearance came after police said a 40-year-old man was injured in an incident outside the Lothian Crescent pub.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

