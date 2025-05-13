Dundee man in court over Whitfield pub ‘attempted murder’

A 31-year-old has appeared from custody over claims he attempted to murder a man at a Dundee pub.

Ryan Robertson is accused of attacking the man on May 3 at The Tavern in Whitfield.

Prosecutors allege Robertson repeatedly struck the man on the head and body “by means unknown”.

He allegedly suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement and had his life endangered.

It is alleged Robertson’s actions were attempted murder.

Court papers state Robertson was on a bail order from August 2024.

His representative made no plea on Robertson’s behalf when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Robertson, of Grampian Gardens, was remanded and committed for further examination by Sheriff Neil Kinnear.

He is due to appear in court again next week.

The appearance came after police said a 40-year-old man was injured in an incident outside the Lothian Crescent pub.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.