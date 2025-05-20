Dundee knifeman exposed himself before slashing shop worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee knifeman exposed himself before slashing shop worker

Marcus Abel was given the maximum amount of unpaid work.

By Ciaran Shanks
Marcus Abel
Marcus Abel. Image: Northants Police

A violent knife attacker slashed a stranger’s arm in Dundee after flashing his genitals in a city centre alleyway.

Marcus Abel involved himself in a dispute that had nothing to do with him on Dundee’s Peter Street, between Murraygate and Seagate.

Muhammad Hussain was left permanently disfigured after being struck with a knife during the incident.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how previous offender Abel ran towards Mr Hussain, aggressively shouting: “Come into the alleyway, there is no cameras here.”

At that point, Mr Hussain was cleaning the windows of the Home Choice shop on Murraygate, where he was working.

Abel ran off after being chased by Mr Hussain and a neighbour later overheard a disturbance.

Marcus Abel
Marcus Abel. Image: Northants Police

The agreed narrative of facts, which was not read aloud in court, stated: “A neighbour opened their window, which has a good view of Peter Street and could hear shouting coming from near to the Murraygate.

“They took out their phone and began recording.

“As they began filming, the accused stopped and turned round.

“He was shouting at a group who were at the top end of the lane. The group were shouting back and Mr Hussain had a broom in his hand.

“The accused Abel then removed his penis and the neighbour filming was immediately alarmed and disgusted by what they were seeing.”

Abel was with another man and was heard to say: “Give me your blade.”

The lout brandished the weapon and tried to swing it at Mr Hussain, who blocked it using the broom.

The narrative added: “The knife was knocked away and fell to the ground only for the accused to pick it back up.

“He then began to swing it again at Mr Hussain, who was trying to block the attack, only for it to strike him on the arm.”

Passing police officers were flagged down and Mr Hussain was later treated for a 1cm cut to his right arm, which was glued shut and bandaged.

Abel was lost to sight after running down Seagate.

The incident happened in Peter Street.

The 26-year-old, of Cosford, Rugby, previously pled guilty to attacking Mr Hussain with a knife to his injury and permanent disfigurement, possessing a knife, and behaving abusively on June 29 2023.

Prosecutors accepted there was no significant sexual element to Abel’s indecent exposure.

Solicitor David Sinclair said Abel, who was remanded at HMP Perth for a social work report to be prepared, had taken steps to turn his life around after being given a suspended sentence from Northampton Magistrates Court in 2024.

“This is a serious offence and it has crossed the custody threshold,” Sheriff Paul Brown said.

“You involved yourself in someone else’s dispute and justified it by taking a weapon off someone else because another party was armed with a broom handle.

“You seem to have acknowledged the absolute folly of your conduct.”

Abel was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

