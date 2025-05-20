Dundee knifeman exposed himself before slashing shop worker

A violent knife attacker slashed a stranger’s arm in Dundee after flashing his genitals in a city centre alleyway.

Marcus Abel involved himself in a dispute that had nothing to do with him on Dundee’s Peter Street, between Murraygate and Seagate.

Muhammad Hussain was left permanently disfigured after being struck with a knife during the incident.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how previous offender Abel ran towards Mr Hussain, aggressively shouting: “Come into the alleyway, there is no cameras here.”

At that point, Mr Hussain was cleaning the windows of the Home Choice shop on Murraygate, where he was working.

Abel ran off after being chased by Mr Hussain and a neighbour later overheard a disturbance.

The agreed narrative of facts, which was not read aloud in court, stated: “A neighbour opened their window, which has a good view of Peter Street and could hear shouting coming from near to the Murraygate.

“They took out their phone and began recording.

“As they began filming, the accused stopped and turned round.

“He was shouting at a group who were at the top end of the lane. The group were shouting back and Mr Hussain had a broom in his hand.

“The accused Abel then removed his penis and the neighbour filming was immediately alarmed and disgusted by what they were seeing.”

Abel was with another man and was heard to say: “Give me your blade.”

The lout brandished the weapon and tried to swing it at Mr Hussain, who blocked it using the broom.

The narrative added: “The knife was knocked away and fell to the ground only for the accused to pick it back up.

“He then began to swing it again at Mr Hussain, who was trying to block the attack, only for it to strike him on the arm.”

Passing police officers were flagged down and Mr Hussain was later treated for a 1cm cut to his right arm, which was glued shut and bandaged.

Abel was lost to sight after running down Seagate.

The 26-year-old, of Cosford, Rugby, previously pled guilty to attacking Mr Hussain with a knife to his injury and permanent disfigurement, possessing a knife, and behaving abusively on June 29 2023.

Prosecutors accepted there was no significant sexual element to Abel’s indecent exposure.

Solicitor David Sinclair said Abel, who was remanded at HMP Perth for a social work report to be prepared, had taken steps to turn his life around after being given a suspended sentence from Northampton Magistrates Court in 2024.

“This is a serious offence and it has crossed the custody threshold,” Sheriff Paul Brown said.

“You involved yourself in someone else’s dispute and justified it by taking a weapon off someone else because another party was armed with a broom handle.

“You seem to have acknowledged the absolute folly of your conduct.”

Abel was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.