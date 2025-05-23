Stirling court round-up — Driveway sex act and 999 nonsense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling court round-up — Driveway sex act and 999 nonsense

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman caught carrying out a sex act in a car on her Cambusbarron driveway told police she found it “disgusting”.

Hayley Cameron was spotted with a man by several neighbours, before getting out of the car and going into her house.

The act took place in mid-afternoon at a property a short distance from a primary school.

When questioned by police she told them: “It’s a load of lies.

“If I was going to do that, I would have done it in my house.

“I don’t give oral sex – it’s disgusting.”

However, in court, Cameron admitted cutting out an act of public indecency on September 2 2023.

She was placed on a 12-month supervision order.

‘Beast’ shouts

A Stirlingshire man was hounded with shouts of “beast” as he was put on the sex offenders register for downloading hundreds of child abuse images. Andrew Strachan, 52, of Drymen, visited websites with names such as “Teen & PreTeen Girls JailBait Pictures” and “cute little girls”.

Andrew Strachan
Andrew Strachan.

Valentine’s terror

A Stirling man terrified his ex partner by turning up at her house on Valentine’s Day and banging on the door.

Darren Monaghan, 34, went to the property in the belief the woman had started a new relationship, arriving at around midnight.

He repeatedly banged on the door, made threats through the letterbox and told the woman’s dog to shut up while she hid in her bedroom and pretended she was out.

The following day she checked her phone and found messages from Monaghan in which he threatened violence.

Monaghan, of Lower Castlehill, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on February 14 and 15 this year.

He was placed on a supervision order for 12 months and banned from contacting the woman for six months under a non-harassment order.

Sick secret stash

Stirling sex offender Ian Couper played dumb when police searched his home, claiming not to know the password to a secret child abuse cache on his phone. He told them he did not know how to access a locked folder but cybercrime officers were quickly able to bypass the security measures and uncover his vile video stash.

Ian Couper
Ian Couper appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Drunken punch

A Stirling man punched his partner in the face while drunk.

The city’s Sheriff Court heard Michael Mackinnon has since sought help for his drinking as the incident had been a “wake up call” for him.

Michael Mackinnon
Michael Mackinnon.

The 38-year-old, of William Booth Place, admitted assaulting the woman at his home address on April 12.

He was placed on a supervision order for 12 months in order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

999 nonsense

Two women repeatedly called police to an address in Stirling while drunk.

Krystal Boyle and Sabrina Brogan used 999 to summon officers to Brogan’s home in Wordie Road.

They later became abusive towards officers and struggled with them.

Boyle, 22, of Irvine, and 22-year-old Brogan admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the property on February 16.

Sentence was deferred for them to be of good behaviour.

