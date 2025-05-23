Stirling court round-up — Driveway sex act and 999 nonsense

A woman caught carrying out a sex act in a car on her Cambusbarron driveway told police she found it “disgusting”.

Hayley Cameron was spotted with a man by several neighbours, before getting out of the car and going into her house.

The act took place in mid-afternoon at a property a short distance from a primary school.

When questioned by police she told them: “It’s a load of lies.

“If I was going to do that, I would have done it in my house.

“I don’t give oral sex – it’s disgusting.”

However, in court, Cameron admitted cutting out an act of public indecency on September 2 2023.

She was placed on a 12-month supervision order.

‘Beast’ shouts

A Stirlingshire man was hounded with shouts of “beast” as he was put on the sex offenders register for downloading hundreds of child abuse images. Andrew Strachan, 52, of Drymen, visited websites with names such as “Teen & PreTeen Girls JailBait Pictures” and “cute little girls”.

Valentine’s terror

A Stirling man terrified his ex partner by turning up at her house on Valentine’s Day and banging on the door.

Darren Monaghan, 34, went to the property in the belief the woman had started a new relationship, arriving at around midnight.

He repeatedly banged on the door, made threats through the letterbox and told the woman’s dog to shut up while she hid in her bedroom and pretended she was out.

The following day she checked her phone and found messages from Monaghan in which he threatened violence.

Monaghan, of Lower Castlehill, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on February 14 and 15 this year.

He was placed on a supervision order for 12 months and banned from contacting the woman for six months under a non-harassment order.

Sick secret stash

Stirling sex offender Ian Couper played dumb when police searched his home, claiming not to know the password to a secret child abuse cache on his phone. He told them he did not know how to access a locked folder but cybercrime officers were quickly able to bypass the security measures and uncover his vile video stash.

Drunken punch

A Stirling man punched his partner in the face while drunk.

The city’s Sheriff Court heard Michael Mackinnon has since sought help for his drinking as the incident had been a “wake up call” for him.

The 38-year-old, of William Booth Place, admitted assaulting the woman at his home address on April 12.

He was placed on a supervision order for 12 months in order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

999 nonsense

Two women repeatedly called police to an address in Stirling while drunk.

Krystal Boyle and Sabrina Brogan used 999 to summon officers to Brogan’s home in Wordie Road.

They later became abusive towards officers and struggled with them.

Boyle, 22, of Irvine, and 22-year-old Brogan admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the property on February 16.

Sentence was deferred for them to be of good behaviour.

