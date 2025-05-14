Masked teenagers battered victim with spanner after luring him to Fife viaduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked teenagers battered victim with spanner after luring him to Fife viaduct

Jamie Fendick and Levi Austin launched their attack in a dispute over 'stolen cigarettes'

By Ross Gardiner
Jamie Fendick
Jamie Fendick used a spanner to batter the victim to the ground. Image: Facebook

A pair of masked teenagers battered a man after luring him to a Fife viaduct in the dead of night in a dispute over “stolen cigarettes”.

Jamie Fendick and Levi Austin left their victim bloodied on July 1 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he had been a friend of 18-year-old Fendick’s, though the pair had only met twice.

He had initially been asked to go to Glenwood High School at 1am but was then told to meet at Leslie viaduct.

There, he found the teenagers wearing balaclavas.

Austin grabbed him and told him: “Don’t say anything, stay quiet.”

He then produced a seven-inch spanner from his hoodie pocket.

He repeatedly struck the male on the head with it, drawing blood.

He managed to get away and asked for an ambulance when he reached the nearest house.

At Victoria Hospital he was found to have a four-inch gash on the back of his head, which was cleaned and glued shut.

His blood was later found on Fendick’s trainers and the spanner, also covered in the man’s blood, was also found in Fendick’s bedroom.

In a police interview, Austin, 19, told officers he was responsible and the attack was over stolen cigarettes.

He also told officers he did not think it would get so out of hand.

Sentencing

The teenagers returned to the dock to be sentenced following the completion of background reports.

At an earlier hearing, both Fendick, and Austin admitted that while masked, they seized the man, repeatedly struck him on the head with a spanner, repeatedly kicked him on the body while he was lying on the ground and threatened him with violence.

Fendick’s solicitor Martin McGuire said his client lives with his mother in Livingston.

“There are concerns about Mr Fendick’s level of maturity.

“He has some physical health difficulties.”

Lucy Boylen, appearing for Austin, of Anstruther, said: “Mr Austin has previously completed community payback orders.

“He currently resides with his mum and dad. They are fully supportive.”

Sheriff Robert More placed Fendick on a four-month curfew and ordered Austin to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Both sentences were imposed as alternatives to detention.

He said: “Whilst it was, in legal terms, a charge of minor assault to which you both pleaded guilty, it was a very significant incident.

“I do consider that it could properly merit the imposition of custody; however alternatives are identified.

“I don’t differentiate between you in terms of your involvement.”

