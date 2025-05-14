Wednesday court round-up — Onlyfans threat and glazed eyes

A Broughty Ferry driver high on cannabis was caught behind the wheel on the A90 at almost double the drug-drive limit.

First offender Dylan Ramsay, of King Street, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess Delta-9-THC (3.9mics/ 2).

Police pulled him over near Muiryfaulds at 12.50pm on May 14 last year due to a minor vehicle defect and noticed a smell of cannabis.

They noted the 27-year-old’s eyes were glazed over.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “His position is he’d used it the night before.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley disqualified Ramsay, who works in social media, from driving for a year and fined him £640.

Alleged break-ins

Three men have appeared in court following alleged break-ins at Perth city centre establishments.

Police said arrests were made after incidents at Monterey Jack’s and the Sandeman pub in the early hours of Saturday and Monday morning respectively.

Laptops, money and alcohol were reportedly taken.

Brothers Aaron De Schafta, 32, and Zack De Schafta, 28, and 33-year-old Ronald Reilly appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court.

The trio face multiple charges of theft by housebreaking.

Zack De Schafta also faces an allegation of assault.

The men made no plea and were remanded in custody.

They are likely to make a follow-up appearance at the same court next week.

Shamed Scoutmaster

Shamed Perth Scoutmaster Stephen Gorton was placed on a four-month curfew and the sex offenders register for five years. He was found guilty after a trial of pestering teenage boys with sexual messages, leaving them confused and frightened.

Onlyfans threat

A man has been fined after threatening to expose a woman’s OnlyFans account to her father over a child maintenance dispute.

Groundworker David Abram, of Hindley Green near Wigan, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threating or abusive manner on May 25 last year.

The 34-year-old pled guilty to making offensive remarks towards the woman in Forfar, threatening to advise her father of her use of the internet and attempting to coerce her into cancelling a child maintenance claim.

During a phone call, he said: “I have a lot on you, I’m giving you 48 hours to cancel the claim or I’m going to social services.

“I could be a c**t and ruin you with the evidence I have.”

Prosecutor Lissie Cook added: “He further threatened to tell the complainer’s father that she was the owner of an OnlyFans account.”

Solicitor Kyra Strachan said: “He ultimately lost his temper and made threats.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley fined first offender Abram £420 and said: “I’m sure you appreciate you went about this the wrong way.”

Spanner attack

A pair of teenagers battered a man they lured to a Fife viaduct in the dead of night in a dispute over “stolen cigarettes”. Masked Jamie Fendick and Levi Austin left their victim bloodied after attacking with a spanner on July 1 last year.

Crash ban

A Dundee driver who crashed into an oncoming car after veering into the wrong lane has been banned from the road.

Abdul Rehman was motoring along the A926 Alyth to Blairgowrie route in Perthshire when the collision happened on June 22 last year.

The 26-year-old’s Hyundai was seen by witnesses crossing the central line several times.

At about 3pm, he drove into the opposing carriageway, into the path of a Volvo.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond said Rehman’s car struck the rear offside of the vehicle, causing damage to the side panel and causing a tyre to blow out.

Rehman’s car then mounted a grass verge.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him his driving was “well below the standard of a competent driver.”

She fined him £750 and disqualified him for a year.

