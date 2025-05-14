Wednesday court round-up — Onlyfans threat and glazed eyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Wednesday court round-up — Onlyfans threat and glazed eyes

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Broughty Ferry driver high on cannabis was caught behind the wheel on the A90 at almost double the drug-drive limit.

First offender Dylan Ramsay, of King Street, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess Delta-9-THC (3.9mics/ 2).

Police pulled him over near Muiryfaulds at 12.50pm on May 14 last year due to a minor vehicle defect and noticed a smell of cannabis.

They noted the 27-year-old’s eyes were glazed over.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “His position is he’d used it the night before.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley disqualified Ramsay, who works in social media, from driving for a year and fined him £640.

Alleged break-ins

Three men have appeared in court following alleged break-ins at Perth city centre establishments.

Police said arrests were made after incidents at Monterey Jack’s and the Sandeman pub in the early hours of Saturday and Monday morning respectively.

Laptops, money and alcohol were reportedly taken.

Monterey Jack's
Montery Jack’s was reportedly broken into on Saturday morning. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Brothers Aaron De Schafta, 32, and Zack De Schafta, 28, and 33-year-old Ronald Reilly appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court.

The trio face multiple charges of theft by housebreaking.

Zack De Schafta also faces an allegation of assault.

The men made no plea and were remanded in custody.

They are likely to make a follow-up appearance at the same court next week.

Shamed Scoutmaster

Shamed Perth Scoutmaster Stephen Gorton was placed on a four-month curfew and the sex offenders register for five years. He was found guilty after a trial of pestering teenage boys with sexual messages, leaving them confused and frightened.

Stephen Gorton
Stephen Gorton is now on the sex offenders register. Image: Facebook

Onlyfans threat

A man has been fined after threatening to expose a woman’s OnlyFans account to her father over a child maintenance dispute.

Groundworker David Abram, of Hindley Green near Wigan, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threating or abusive manner on May 25 last year.

The 34-year-old pled guilty to making offensive remarks towards the woman in Forfar, threatening to advise her father of her use of the internet and attempting to coerce her into cancelling a child maintenance claim.

During a phone call, he said: “I have a lot on you, I’m giving you 48 hours to cancel the claim or I’m going to social services.

“I could be a c**t and ruin you with the evidence I have.”

Prosecutor Lissie Cook added: “He further threatened to tell the complainer’s father that she was the owner of an OnlyFans account.”

Solicitor Kyra Strachan said: “He ultimately lost his temper and made threats.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley fined first offender Abram £420 and said: “I’m sure you appreciate you went about this the wrong way.”

Spanner attack

A pair of teenagers battered a man they lured to a Fife viaduct in the dead of night in a dispute over “stolen cigarettes”. Masked Jamie Fendick and Levi Austin left their victim bloodied after attacking with a spanner on July 1 last year.

Jamie Fendick
Jamie Fendick. Image: Facebook

Crash ban

A Dundee driver who crashed into an oncoming car after veering into the wrong lane has been banned from the road.

Abdul Rehman was motoring along the A926 Alyth to Blairgowrie route in Perthshire when the collision happened on June 22 last year.

The 26-year-old’s Hyundai was seen by witnesses crossing the central line several times.

At about 3pm, he drove into the opposing carriageway, into the path of a Volvo.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond said Rehman’s car struck the rear offside of the vehicle, causing damage to the side panel and causing a tyre to blow out.

Rehman’s car then mounted a grass verge.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him his driving was “well below the standard of a competent driver.”

She fined him £750 and disqualified him for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Calum Anderson at Stirling Sheriff Court
Teen driver caused death of 57-year-old man in crash on Kinross-Kincardine road
Stephen Gorton
Perth Scoutmaster spared jail for sending sexual texts and selfies to teenage boys
Jamie Fendick
Masked teenagers battered victim with spanner after luring him to Fife viaduct
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'You're a big boy now' and murder bid charge
Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Dundee man in court over Whitfield pub 'attempted murder'
Raza Hussain
Perth property fraudster scammed Scottish Government and building society
Edinburgh High Court
'Remorseless' former foster carer from Fife jailed for rape and sexual abuse
Nico Sword (left) and Lee Lamont.
Pair guilty of 'warehousing' cocaine in Fife garage
Fraser Barclay
Dundee serial rapist guilty after high court trial
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Fair trial and cafe compensation