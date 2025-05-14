Teen driver caused death of 57-year-old man in crash on Kinross-Kincardine road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen driver caused death of 57-year-old man in crash on Kinross-Kincardine road

Calum Anderson was just 17 when he drove a van onto the wrong side of the A977 and into the path of George Mitchell's car.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Calum Anderson at Stirling Sheriff Court
A teenage driver caused the death of a 57-year-old man in a crash on a major road between Fife and Kinross just days before Christmas 2023.

Calum Anderson was just 17 when he drove a van onto the wrong side of the A977 and into the path of George Mitchell’s car.

The now-20-year-old appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

He will be sentenced next month.

Members of Mr Mitchell’s family attended Tuesday’s court hearing.

Anderson’s lawyer extended his client’s sympathies to them.

He said: “I should put on record his sincere remorse that this accident caused such serious consequences.

“He sends his condolences to the family of Mr Mitchell, some of whom are in court today.”

Accused taken to hospital

Anderson, of Heron View, Motherwell, pled guilty to causing Mr Mitchell’s death on December 20 2023.

The charge states he drove his Peugeot van into the opposing lane, where he collided with Mr Mitchell’s Volkswagen Polo.

Mr Mitchell was so badly injured, he died at the scene.

The crash happened on the A977 at Forestmill. Image: Google

The crash happened at around 5pm near Forestmill, just 100 metres north of the junction with the B910 to Clackmannan.

Anderson was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment following the crash, but later released.

The road was closed for several hours and Police Scotland issued an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Speaking at the time, Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.”

Sentence was deferred for reports and Anderson was granted bail.

He was disqualified from driving in the interim.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

