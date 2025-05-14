Teen driver caused death of 57-year-old man in crash on Kinross-Kincardine road

A teenage driver caused the death of a 57-year-old man in a crash on a major road between Fife and Kinross just days before Christmas 2023.

Calum Anderson was just 17 when he drove a van onto the wrong side of the A977 and into the path of George Mitchell’s car.

The now-20-year-old appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

He will be sentenced next month.

Members of Mr Mitchell’s family attended Tuesday’s court hearing.

Anderson’s lawyer extended his client’s sympathies to them.

He said: “I should put on record his sincere remorse that this accident caused such serious consequences.

“He sends his condolences to the family of Mr Mitchell, some of whom are in court today.”

Accused taken to hospital

Anderson, of Heron View, Motherwell, pled guilty to causing Mr Mitchell’s death on December 20 2023.

The charge states he drove his Peugeot van into the opposing lane, where he collided with Mr Mitchell’s Volkswagen Polo.

Mr Mitchell was so badly injured, he died at the scene.

The crash happened at around 5pm near Forestmill, just 100 metres north of the junction with the B910 to Clackmannan.

Anderson was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment following the crash, but later released.

The road was closed for several hours and Police Scotland issued an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Speaking at the time, Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.”

Sentence was deferred for reports and Anderson was granted bail.

He was disqualified from driving in the interim.

