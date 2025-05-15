Pet ban for neglectful Fife owner after underfed bulldog put to sleep

A Glenrothes man’s bulldog had to be put to sleep after police found it malnourished, infected and shut away alone in a filthy bedroom.

Steven Wolohan admitted causing the dog called Hugo unnecessary suffering at his home in Dunbeath Drive.

A police officer carrying out a welfare check alerted the Scottish SPCA after finding the 27-year-old’s pet in a room strewn with faeces.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that Wolohan’s home had been inspected by the animal welfare charity about a year earlier.

Wolohan appeared in the dock to admit a charge under Section 19 of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

The offender, who according to his lawyer “wasn’t keeping on top of his own affairs,” was spared jail, but banned from keeping animals for five years.

Anonymous call

Prosecutor Christine Allan said a SSPCA inspector received an anonymous call on June 17, 2022.

The caller reported a dog in poor condition which was often left alone for long periods and never walked.

Wolohan was reluctant to let the inspector inside his home, but agreed to bring seven-year-old Hugo to the door.

The dog was in good condition but had an ear issue which Wolohan was advised to have treated by a vet.

When the inspector returned 11 days later, Wolohan revealed he hadn’t taken Hugo to a vet as he had to pay for dog food instead.

He was given a large bag of dog food by the inspector but subsequently stopped responding to calls and cards.

Police discovery

More than a year later, the charity was again asked to attend at Wolohan’s home – this time by a police officer carrying out a welfare check.

The PC reported that on August 4 in 2023, Hugo was found shut away in a bedroom in poor condition and was in a home full of mouldy faeces.

The kitchen was dirty with rubbish and appliances strewn around the floor, the hallway had various items rolled up and in the living room there were multiple piles of faeces, including diarrhoea.

The property smelled of urine and faeces.

Hugo was found lying on a dirty bed in an upstairs bedroom with rubbish and beer cans on the floor.

He was removed from the property while police continued to search for Wolohan.

Put to sleep

Hugo was taken to St Clair Veterinary Practice in Kirkcaldy and assessed by Dr Melanie Tardif-Faessel.

She found that although Hugo should have weighed between 35 and 40kg, he was in fact only 28kg.

He scored 2/9 on the Purina scale, his ribs were visible and he’d lost muscle mass.

Hugo had sores on his paw pads, mild periodontal disease and dandruff.

His ear condition had worsened and it wasn’t possible to examine inside with an otoscope due to the discharge of pus and abnormal narrowing.

The vet found Hugo’s dietary needs hadn’t been being met for weeks.

He continued to receive treatment at the Scottish SPCA clinic but a decision was taken later that month to euthanise him.

Admissions

At an earlier hearing, Wolohan admitted that between June 17 2022 and August 4 2023, he caused a dog he was responsible for to suffer unnecessarily by an act or omission.

He failed to provide the dog with appropriate care and treatment, in particular adequate nutrition whereby the dog lost body weight.

He also failed to obtain vet advice or treatment for the dog for a number of health conditions including ulcerated ear canals, body weight loss and loss of muscle mass.

Prosecutors previously accepted Wolohan’s not guilty plea to a second charge of failing to take reasonable steps in the circumstances to ensure the welfare of the dog.

Owner’s depression

Wolohan’s lawyer Martin McGuire said: “It’s fair to say during the course of 2022 and 2023, Mr Wolohan’s personal circumstances had deteriorated.

“He wasn’t taking care of himself, let alone the dog.

“Mr Wolohan found himself in a situation where he was drinking to excess and there was substance misuse.

“He wasn’t maintaining his own affairs.

“He was in a state of depression, he simply wasn’t able to progress matters.

“As he understands, the court can impose a period of imprisonment today. The matter does clearly reach the custody threshold.”

Animal disqualification

Sheriff Mark Allan imposed a direct alternative to custody, ordering Wolohan to complete 150 hours of unpaid work over the next year.

He also placed Wolohan under supervision for a year and on an 8pm to 6am curfew every night for six months.

The sheriff also furnished Wolohan with a pet ban.

He said: “Mr McGuire is absolutely right to acknowledge on your behalf that this offence passes the custody threshold.

“But for the fact that there is available a significant and stringent package of community-based disposals, you would otherwise be going to prison for this offence.

“Because of the severity of the matter before the court, the harm and suffering caused to this animal, you will be disqualified from owning or keeping an animal for a period of five years from today.”

