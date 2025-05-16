Stirling paedophile caught chatting to ’13-year-old girl’ with username ‘Luv A Te3n’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling paedophile caught chatting to ’13-year-old girl’ with username ‘Luv A Te3n’

Mark Pentith sent vile messages to an undercover cop, believing he was chatting to a teenage girl.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Mark Pentith at Stirling Sheriff Court.
A serial paedophile with the username “Luv A Te3n” engaged in a sickening web chat with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Mark Pentith was in fact exchanging messages with an undercover cop, Stirling Sheriff Court heard.

The 56-year-old pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child between February 2 and 19 last year.

Sentence was deferred but he was remanded in custody after the court heard he had been previously handed a two-year suspended sentence by an English court in 2011 for downloading indecent images of children, with a further analogous conviction from 2018.

He was told a custodial sentence was a “strong likelihood”.

Chat service

Fiscal depute Jamie Hilland said Pentith contacted the decoy account called Maisie on social media chatline ChatIW.

He was using a profile with the username Luv A Te3n.

Mark Pentith at Stirling Sheriff Court.

“Witness Maisie advised the accused she was 13 and the accused advised he was on ChatIW to ‘chat to teen girls,” said Mr Hilland.

“Witness Maisie then asked the accused if he chatted on any other platforms and suggested moving the conversation to Snapchat.

“The accused agreed providing witness Maisie with the Snapchat profile Mark P.

“The accused and witness Maisie move to Snapchat where the conversation continued.”

Conversation continued on Snapchat

In one message from Pentith to the undercover officer he said: “I don’t want to get in trouble lol? You’re underage?”

In another message, he asked what kinds of sexual experience she had and whether she had touched a male.

He also ordered her: “Put your hand in your panties right now. Show me your hands in your panties Maisie”.

Pentith went on to tell her that he was sitting on a sofa in his boxers and asked if she wanted to sit on his knee while wearing a revealing outfit, before asking her to send him a picture in her “sexiest panties”.

He was arrested just over a month later.

Pentith, of Irvine Place, Stirling, was placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

