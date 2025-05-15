Vigilante Fife brothers abducted boys, 12 and 13, after family home vandalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vigilante Fife brothers abducted boys, 12 and 13, after family home vandalised

John and Richard Saunders took the law into their own hands when a living room window at their parents' home was smashed.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
The brothers appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Two brothers took the law into the own hands when a living room window at their parents’ home was smashed by vandals.

John and Richard Saunders tracked down two children they suspected were involved, pulled them out of a shop and took them for a ride in their car.

The incident in Lochore resulted in the pair being charged with abduction.

John, 53, and Richard, 50, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the boys, aged 12 and 13, at Lochleven Road, Lochore, on September 30 last year.

They seized and pulled them by the body, removed them from a shop, struck one of them on the head and abducted both of them by forcing them into a vehicle and driving them away.

The brothers also removed their mobile phones from them to prevent them calling for assistance and detained them against their will.

Boys were ‘terrified’

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said that at around 8.30pm “an item was thrown at a living room window, cracking it.”

After this incident, the two boys were tracked down to a Co-op store by the two men, grabbed and taken outside.

They were bundled into the back of a vehicle and driven off with threats being made that the men were “going to batter them”.

The prosecutor said that the boys were described as being “terrified” by this stage.

After the car stopped, the brothers told the boys they were “giving them a fright”.

At 9.45pm, the mother of one of children heard a car pull up outside her home.

John Saunders was seen pulling her boy by the jumper and told the mum what had happened.

He said that his mother’s window had been smashed and that “it’s been going on for months”, added the depute.

‘I realised what I was doing was wrong’

Asked if he had anything to say to the court, John Saunders, who was representing himself, said, “The window wasn’t cracked, it was shattered and smashed.

“I got a call from my parents to say their window had been smashed and as I drove to their house, I saw them (the boys) walking from there towards the Co-op.”

He said: “When I went into the house my mum was so upset and I didn’t know what to do.

“I went to look for them and they were in the shop like nothing had happened.”

Saunders said the boys had told them that someone from Cardenden had also been there at the time and so they had gone looking for him at bus stops.

Saunders said: “I realised what I was doing was wrong” and he then took the boys home.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick called for reports and the brothers – of Kenilworth Terrace and Melrose Gardens, Lochore – will return to court for sentencing on June 6.

