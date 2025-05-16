Dundee teen on terrorism charges accused of breaching bail conditions

A teenager from Dundee who has been charged with terrorism offences faces new allegations of breaching bail conditions.

The 15-year-old appeared at the city’s sheriff court earlier this week after being held in police custody.

In April, the girl – who cannot be named due to her age – made no plea at the same court in relation to six separate allegations under the Terrorism Acts of 2000 and 2006.

Those charges relate to the encouragement of terrorism and allegations she belonged or professed to be part of a terrorist organisation.

It is alleged she expressed an opinion or belief that was supportive of such an organisation and was reckless as to whether a person will be encouraged to support an organisation.

She is additionally accused of inviting support for a terrorist organisation and an offence relating to the collection of information.

New petition

The girl was released on bail in connection with those allegations.

A new petition alleges two separate charges of breaching her bail conditions.

Solicitors acting on her behalf again offered no plea during the short, private hearing before Sheriff Simon Collins KC.

The youth was committed for further examination before being released on bail.

