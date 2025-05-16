Dundee teen on terrorism charges accused of breaching bail conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee teen on terrorism charges accused of breaching bail conditions

The teenager appeared at the city's sheriff court this week after being held in police custody.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
The teenager, who cannot be named, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A teenager from Dundee who has been charged with terrorism offences faces new allegations of breaching bail conditions.

The 15-year-old appeared at the city’s sheriff court earlier this week after being held in police custody.

In April, the girl – who cannot be named due to her age – made no plea at the same court in relation to six separate allegations under the Terrorism Acts of 2000 and 2006.

Those charges relate to the encouragement of terrorism and allegations she belonged or professed to be part of a terrorist organisation.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged she expressed an opinion or belief that was supportive of such an organisation and was reckless as to whether a person will be encouraged to support an organisation.

She is additionally accused of inviting support for a terrorist organisation and an offence relating to the collection of information.

New petition

The girl was released on bail in connection with those allegations.

A new petition alleges two separate charges of breaching her bail conditions.

Solicitors acting on her behalf again offered no plea during the short, private hearing before Sheriff Simon Collins KC.

The youth was committed for further examination before being released on bail.

