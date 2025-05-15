Missing Perth rapist who attacked woman in Fife ‘has fled to Iran’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing Perth rapist who attacked woman in Fife ‘has fled to Iran’

Omed Hassan is on the run after he failed to appear for the final day of his trial at Edinburgh High Court.

By Dave Finlay
Omed Hassan, 26, has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland
Omed Hassan, 26, has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland

A rapist who was convicted in his absence of carrying out a sex attack on a sleeping university student has left Scotland for Iran, a court has heard.

Omed Hassan failed to appear at the High Court in Edinburgh for the final day of his trial in March this year when jurors were deliberating on their verdict.

Hassan, 26, had denied assaulting and raping the woman on February 3 in 2023 at an address in St Andrews while she was asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

After Hassan, who was on bail, did not turn up a judge held that it was in the interests of justice for the trial to proceed in his absence.

The jury convicted him by a majority verdict of the sex crime with Hassan missing from the dock and sentence was deferred on him.

Arrest warrant

A warrant was issued for his arrest and Police Scotland said he was known to frequent Perth, Fife and Aberdeen as an appeal was made to trace him.

The force said extensive enquiries and searches were being made for him and urged members of the public not to approach him, but instead contact police.

Omed Hassan. Image: Police Scotland

The case called on Thursday before the trial judge Lord Ericht and defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said he understood the court has now received information that Hassan is in Iran.

A post conviction warrant for the arrest of Hassan was granted which would bring him before the court for sentence should he be apprehended.

Hassan, formerly of Loretta House, Scott Street, Perth, told his trial through a Kurdish interpreter that he disputed that the woman who he went on “a date” with fell asleep and said: “I was having sex with her while she was awake.”

The court heard that the victim woke up to find him bearing down on her and having sex with her. Others saw her subsequent upset and distress.

Hassan denied that he called the police after the incident to get his version of events in first and maintained it was because he was frightened of the victim’s friends.

He said that earlier in the evening he and the woman were getting on “very well” and were enjoying each other’s company and he went back to the address because she invited him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

