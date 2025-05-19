Fife woman on register for groping man’s bottom at shopping centre

A woman who groped a man as he sat on a bench at a Fife shopping centre has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Mary Lindsay appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted the sexual assault in July last year.

The 46-year-old squeezed her victim’s bum outside the Kingdom shopping complex in Glenrothes, said hello to him then walked off.

The offender was cleared of a further allegation of perverted offending, having been originally charged with stripping off after entering a man’s home uninvited.

She is now under the supervision of Fife Council’s social work department.

Unwanted squeezing

The court heard Lindsay, of High Street, Newburgh, went to the shopping centre on the morning of July 5.

“At 7.15am, the witness had left his home and travelled to the locus by bus,” the court prosecutor said.

“He sat on a bench outside the locus near a betting shop.

“Around 10 minutes later, while sat on the bench, he felt a hand grab and squeeze his buttocks to the right hand side of his body.

“He turned around and saw the female he recognised as the accused.”

The court heard Lindsay’s grope lasted a couple of seconds.

“He heard her say hello before walking away towards the bus station,” the fiscal depute continued.

“He felt intimidated and contacted police.”

Under supervision

At an earlier hearing, Lindsay pled guilty to sexually assaulting the man by touching him using her hands to his buttocks.

Her plea of not guilty was accepted in relation to a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour which alleged that, after being given a court date for the sex attack, Lindsay attended a property in Glenrothes uninvited, removed her clothing, got into bed wearing lingerie, shouted at a man there and asked him for sex.

Sentencing had been deferred for Lindsay to be assessed by social workers.

Solicitor Martin McGuire, defending, asked for supervision or a structured deferred sentence to be imposed.

Sheriff Paul Ralph placed Lindsay under supervision and on the sex offenders register for six months.

