Fife woman on register for groping man’s bottom at shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Fife woman on register for groping man’s bottom at shopping centre

Mary Lindsay, 46, was placed under supervision after she admitted carrying out the sexual assault last summer.

By Ross Gardiner
Mary Lindsay
Mary Lindsay groped a man at a Fife shopping centre.

A woman who groped a man as he sat on a bench at a Fife shopping centre has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Mary Lindsay appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted the sexual assault in July last year.

The 46-year-old squeezed her victim’s bum outside the Kingdom shopping complex in Glenrothes, said hello to him then walked off.

The offender was cleared of a further allegation of perverted offending, having been originally charged with stripping off after entering a man’s home uninvited.

She is now under the supervision of Fife Council’s social work department.

Unwanted squeezing

The court heard Lindsay, of High Street, Newburgh, went to the shopping centre on the morning of July 5.

“At 7.15am, the witness had left his home and travelled to the locus by bus,” the court prosecutor said.

Mary Lindsay groped a man at a Fife shopping centre.

“He sat on a bench outside the locus near a betting shop.

“Around 10 minutes later, while sat on the bench, he felt a hand grab and squeeze his buttocks to the right hand side of his body.

“He turned around and saw the female he recognised as the accused.”

The court heard Lindsay’s grope lasted a couple of seconds.

“He heard her say hello before walking away towards the bus station,” the fiscal depute continued.

“He felt intimidated and contacted police.”

Under supervision

At an earlier hearing, Lindsay pled guilty to sexually assaulting the man by touching him using her hands to his buttocks.

Her plea of not guilty was accepted in relation to a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour which alleged that, after being given a court date for the sex attack, Lindsay attended a property in Glenrothes uninvited, removed her clothing, got into bed wearing lingerie, shouted at a man there and asked him for sex.

Sentencing had been deferred for Lindsay to be assessed by social workers.

Solicitor Martin McGuire, defending, asked for supervision or a structured deferred sentence to be imposed.

Sheriff Paul Ralph placed Lindsay under supervision and on the sex offenders register for six months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sam Tognarelli
Peeping Tom peered through Fife windows and peed on house
Alistair Forbes
Woman left unconscious with cracked skull after falling from Forbes of Kingennie pick-up driven…
Graeme Laing
Fife paedophile snared in vigilante sting re-sentenced to jail after four court breaches
Kenneth Taylor
Fife man's brolly attack on neighbour he accused of ‘genital grab’ after Bible class
Police on Stannergate
Man in court over alleged murder bid near Dundee docks
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Cocaine and cannabis courier
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee teen on terrorism charges accused of breaching bail conditions
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Breached Stirlingshire entry ban
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife domestic abuser with terminal cancer receives year-long prison term
Mioara Sosu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Love rival injured Ukrainian refugee in Coupar Angus hot coffee attack after affair discovery