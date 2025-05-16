Love rival injured Ukrainian refugee in Coupar Angus hot coffee attack after affair discovery

A chicken factory worker left a Ukrainian refugee scarred and injured in a horror attack after discovering she was having an affair with her partner.

The 49-year-old victim was left with blisters and hearing loss after love rival Mioara Sosu, 42, hurled a scalding cup of coffee over her head.

The hot liquid attack came a few minutes after the man at the centre of their love rivalry had been forced to step in to stop Sosu raining blows on the refugee’s head.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that the trio had ended up living together in Coupar Angus after the complainer rented a room from the Romanian couple when she arrived in Scotland from her war-torn homeland.

Victim fled war in Ukraine

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner told the court: “The accused is a Romanian national who moved to Scotland for work and is employed in a local factory.

“She and (her partner) have been in a relationship for 14 years.

“The victim is a Ukrainian refugee who moved to Scotland on 28 June 2023 due to the war in Ukraine.

“She was renting a room from the accused and her partner, having been introduced by a third party who assists integration for foreign nationals.”

Ms Bairner said: “Prior to this incident, the victim describes a good relationship, with them doing a number of things together.

“At 11am on 8 October 2023 the victim went into the kitchen to make food.

“Sosu walked into the kitchen and said something in Romanian, which she could not understand, before punching her to the left side of the head twice.

“(The partner) heard the commotion and attended the kitchen and removed Sosu to calm the situation. He asked the victim to phone the police, but she elected not to, as it had calmed down.”

‘She provoked me’

The prosecutor said: “Approximately 15 minutes later, the victim returned to the kitchen.

“Sosu followed her into the kitchen and made herself a coffee. She grabbed the mug and threw boiling coffee over the victim’s face.

“Again, the partner heard the commotion and saw her upset and with face-reddening. The victim went to wash the coffee off and she left to obtain cream for the burn.”

Ms Bairner added: “The accused stated to police that she believed the victim to be in a relationship with her partner.”

Sosu told officers: “She did something when she was in the house with my friend. She provoked me to throw hot coffee on her.

“I know what she did was wrong, but if she had not done to me what she did I wouldn’t have done what I done.”

Sosu admitted attacking the woman by repeatedly punching her on the head and throwing a mug of hot liquid over her, to her severe injury, disfigurement and impairment.

The attack took place at the home they shared in Union Street, Coupar Angus, on 8 October 2023.

The court was told the victim was treated for blisters in her ear and suffered from scarring and from a loss of hearing as a result of the attack.

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said: “She has pled guilty to a serious assault and I suspect background reports will be required.”

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence for reports and warned Sosu that she could face being sent to prison because of the serious nature of the attack.

He removed her travel documents as a condition of bail, and told Sosu: “You should not assume because I am not remanding you that you will not receive a prison sentence.”

