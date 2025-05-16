Love rival injured Ukrainian refugee in Coupar Angus hot coffee attack after affair discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love rival injured Ukrainian refugee in Coupar Angus hot coffee attack after affair discovery

Mioara Sosu poured a scalding cup of coffee over her love rival's head, after discovering she was having an affair with her partner.

By Gordon Currie
Mioara Sosu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A chicken factory worker left a Ukrainian refugee scarred and injured in a horror attack after discovering she was having an affair with her partner.

The 49-year-old victim was left with blisters and hearing loss after love rival Mioara Sosu, 42, hurled a scalding cup of coffee over her head.

The hot liquid attack came a few minutes after the man at the centre of their love rivalry had been forced to step in to stop Sosu raining blows on the refugee’s head.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that the trio had ended up living together in Coupar Angus after the complainer rented a room from the Romanian couple when she arrived in Scotland from her war-torn homeland.

Victim fled war in Ukraine

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner told the court: “The accused is a Romanian national who moved to Scotland for work and is employed in a local factory.

“She and (her partner) have been in a relationship for 14 years.

“The victim is a Ukrainian refugee who moved to Scotland on 28 June 2023 due to the war in Ukraine.

“She was renting a room from the accused and her partner, having been introduced by a third party who assists integration for foreign nationals.”

Ms Bairner said: “Prior to this incident, the victim describes a good relationship, with them doing a number of things together.

“At 11am on 8 October 2023 the victim went into the kitchen to make food.

“Sosu walked into the kitchen and said something in Romanian, which she could not understand, before punching her to the left side of the head twice.

“(The partner) heard the commotion and attended the kitchen and removed Sosu to calm the situation. He asked the victim to phone the police, but she elected not to, as it had calmed down.”

‘She provoked me’

The prosecutor said: “Approximately 15 minutes later, the victim returned to the kitchen.

“Sosu followed her into the kitchen and made herself a coffee. She grabbed the mug and threw boiling coffee over the victim’s face.

“Again, the partner heard the commotion and saw her upset and with face-reddening. The victim went to wash the coffee off and she left to obtain cream for the burn.”

Ms Bairner added: “The accused stated to police that she believed the victim to be in a relationship with her partner.”

Sosu told officers: “She did something when she was in the house with my friend. She provoked me to throw hot coffee on her.

“I know what she did was wrong, but if she had not done to me what she did I wouldn’t have done what I done.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Sosu admitted attacking the woman by repeatedly punching her on the head and throwing a mug of hot liquid over her, to her severe injury, disfigurement and impairment.

The attack took place at the home they shared in Union Street, Coupar Angus, on 8 October 2023.

The court was told the victim was treated for blisters in her ear and suffered from scarring and from a loss of hearing as a result of the attack.

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said: “She has pled guilty to a serious assault and I suspect background reports will be required.”

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence for reports and warned Sosu that she could face being sent to prison because of the serious nature of the attack.

He removed her travel documents as a condition of bail, and told Sosu: “You should not assume because I am not remanding you that you will not receive a prison sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

