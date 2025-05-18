Fife paedophile snared in vigilante sting re-sentenced to jail after four court breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Fife paedophile snared in vigilante sting re-sentenced to jail after four court breaches

Graeme Laing, who tried to meet a "child" in Bolton, was locked up and had his period on the sex offenders register extended by five years.

By Ross Gardiner
Graeme Laing
Graeme Laing.

A Fife sex offender has been re-sentenced to prison time after breaching his community sentence order four times.

Graeme Laing was given a community payback order (CPO) in May 2023 after admitting a string of online sex offences.

These included sending explicit photos to adults posing as youngsters and downloading child abuse material.

His CPO and period on the sex offenders register were due to last two years.

However, the offender, now aged 30, was locked up after admitting breaching the sentence a fourth time.

Original offences

Two years ago, Laing – then of Cardenden – wound up in court for a slew of perverted offending.

Laing believed he was communicating online with children aged between 13 and 16 named but in reality, he was speaking to two adults.

He sent a sexual photograph and video to one of the decoys and another explicit image to the other.

In both cases he sent them written messages of a sexually explicit nature.

The offending took place at an address in Lime Grove, Methil, in June and July 2021 when he was aged 26.

Laing previously admitted two charges of attempting to cause a child to look at a sexual image and two counts of attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Between June 28 and August 21 of that year, having been given an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Laing breached a condition not to contact anyone under the age of 18 by sending messages to one of the “girls” and arranging to meet her in Bolton.

He also admitted a sixth charge of taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, on August 20.

Back in the dock

Graeme Laing, now sporting a shaved head and bushy beard, was brought from prison to court in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, the day before his two-year community payback order was due to end.

His lawyer Morgan Wilson said: “Mr Laing was remanded on April 19 for a further breach of his CPO.

“He’s suffered suicidal thoughts in custody and made that known to officers.

“He remains vulnerable in the custodial setting.

“Mr Laing has accepted four breaches of his CPO. We went just over a year with no breaches whatsoever.

“Ultimately, his original order was due to expire tomorrow.

“He advised he would be more than willing to attend Moving Forward To Change.

“He would also like to go back to some education, he did leave school with no qualifications.

“Whilst being in the custodial setting, it’s given him a bit of a wake-up call.

“The simple fact that he’s spend the last few weeks in custody has been a big deterrent for him.

“Mr Laing does receive support. He has carers who come in and support him with day to day tasks.

“Over the last eight months, he’s moved property four times.”

Court ‘bent over backwards’

Sheriff Paul Ralph replaced Laing’s CPO with a 10-week prison sentence, backdated to last month.

He also placed Laing on the sex offenders register for seven years.

The sheriff told him: “You’ve had four chances at this order – that is the court bending over backwards.

“You put yourself at risk with some of your behaviour.

“I’ve taken the view that I’m going to draw a line under this today.

“I’m not going to continue with supervision, I’m going to impose custody.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kenneth Taylor
Fife man's brolly attack on neighbour he accused of ‘genital grab’ after Bible class
Police on Stannergate
Man in court over alleged murder bid near Dundee docks
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Cocaine and cannabis courier
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee teen on terrorism charges accused of breaching bail conditions
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Breached Stirlingshire entry ban
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife domestic abuser with terminal cancer receives year-long prison term
Mioara Sosu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Love rival injured Ukrainian refugee in Coupar Angus hot coffee attack after affair discovery
Mark Pentith at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling paedophile caught chatting to '13-year-old girl' with username 'Luv A Te3n'
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Vigilante Fife brothers abducted boys, 12 and 13, after family home vandalised
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crashes, cyclist and cannabis