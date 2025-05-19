Dundee student who became international cannabis courier will ‘face music’ in China after serving sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee student who became international cannabis courier will ‘face music’ in China after serving sentence

Former hacking student Xiang Chen will be allowed to stay in the UK until he has completed his 300 hours of unpaid work.

By Ross Gardiner
Xiang Chen
Xiang Chen at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A former Dundee student’s family in China have suffered the “shame and disgrace” of his role in an elaborate international cannabis enterprise.

Xiang Chen was acting as a courier while studying ethical hacking in the city, shifting shipments of cannabis for £30 a box in winter 2022.

Chen, 23, returned to the dock to be sentenced, aided by a Mandarin interpreter, having been found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cannabis at a trial in February.

More than 10kg of the Class B drug were intercepted by the UK Border Force in boxes from North America.

Jurors rejected his claim he thought the boxes he was collecting and handing over contained cigars.

Chen was ordered to complete unpaid work in Dundee but his Home Office-approved leave will end once his sentence is served and he will return to China.

Sophisticated business

Jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court heard parcels of drugs were intercepted at Heathrow and East Midlands airports.

Chen’s role was collecting parcels from properties in Dundee and delivering them to a man at the city railway station.

He used controversial messaging app WeChat to send his boss a photograph of a letter from Inland Border Command confirming they’d seized 1.6kg of cannabis destined for a flat used by his operation.

When he was arrested in April 2023, Chen told police he thought the boxes contained cigars.

Prison fears

Sentencing had been deferred for social workers to compile a report on the courier.

Chen’s defence counsel Janice Green said: “Mr Chen is certainly prepared to undertake unpaid work.

“He is quite scared of the prospect of custody. If that has not been conveyed to the author of the report, that has been a misunderstanding.

“This is a case where the weight is 8.48kg. Mr Chen might rightly be categorised as a courier with limited financial advantage, no influence with the chain of operation and an involvement through, perhaps, immaturity and naivety.”

Family shame

Ms Green added: “In the period of him being on bail, he has returned to China.

“His parents are traditional Chinese with traditional values. They feel quite acutely the shame and disgrace has affected them.

“Whatever he has said in terms of explaining his position, it doesn’t make sense. It wasn’t accepted by the jury.

“His status is that he was on a student visa. He has been allowed to remain by the Home Office until the proceedings and disposal have been served.

“It would be his intention then to return home to China where he would take residence with his parents and face the music there.

“Clearly he is immature. His limited social interaction skills… perhaps impacts on his naivety and immaturity.”

Sentenced

The court heard Chen is no longer working or studying.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work over the next two years and granted forfeiture of all the seized drugs.

She said: “I’ve taken into account what’s been said on your behalf by your counsel, the criminal justice social work report, the fact that you have no previous convictions and in particular your age.

“In all the circumstances I’m satisfied that an alternative to custody is appropriate.”

