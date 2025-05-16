Fife domestic abuser with terminal cancer receives year-long prison term

A 69-year-old Fife man suffering from terminal cancer has been sent to prison for subjecting his partner to years of abuse.

James Homer was so ill he was unable to attend Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

However, an audio-link was set up in his home and he heard he was being sent to prison for committing domestic abuse over a 16-year-period.

Homer, of Capledrae Court, Ballingry, had previously admitted that on various occasions between September 25 2005 and August 31 2021 at his home, he assaulted his then-partner.

He pushed cake into her face, seized her by the body and attempted to push her onto a bed.

He pinned her against a wall, seized her by the clothing and pinned her in a corner, all to her injury.

He also admitted that on various occasions between October 6 2010 and October 29 2021, at his home and elsewhere, he shouted and swore at his partner, called her derogatory names, attended at her place of work, left her a threatening voicemail and brandished an ornament at her.

Jailed despite prognosis

Incidents included Homer pushing the woman’s birthday cake into her face and threatening to “bash her brains in”.

He left her “terrified” when he pinned her in a kitchen corner and yelled at her.

He turned up at her workplace and shouted at her until other staff intervened.

Weeks after their relationship ended, Homer left a voicemail message for the woman threatening to “hunt you down”.

Defence solicitor David McLaughlin said, “It seems the relationship started off fairly positively but there was a deterioration.

“He’s behaved very poorly and abusively to his partner.”

He said his client is suffering from prostate cancer, has turned down surgery and “it’s fair to say it’s terminal”.

He added Homer also has a degenerative bone disease.

Sheriff Susan Duff said despite Homer’s health issues, a prison term was required to mark the gravity of the offence and jailed him for 396 days.

