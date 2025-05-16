Fife domestic abuser with terminal cancer receives year-long prison term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife domestic abuser with terminal cancer receives year-long prison term

James Homer was too ill to attend court and a videolink was set up to his home.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A videolink was set up to the accused's home because he was too sick to attend at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A 69-year-old Fife man suffering from terminal cancer has been sent to prison for subjecting his partner to years of abuse.

James Homer was so ill he was unable to attend Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

However, an audio-link was set up in his home and he heard he was being sent to prison for committing domestic abuse over a 16-year-period.

Homer, of Capledrae Court, Ballingry, had previously admitted that on various occasions between September 25 2005 and August 31 2021 at his home, he assaulted his then-partner.

He pushed cake into her face, seized her by the body and attempted to push her onto a bed.

He pinned her against a wall, seized her by the clothing and pinned her in a corner, all to her injury.

He also admitted that on various occasions between October 6 2010 and October 29 2021, at his home and elsewhere, he shouted and swore at his partner, called her derogatory names, attended at her place of work, left her a threatening voicemail and brandished an ornament at her.

Jailed despite prognosis

Incidents included Homer pushing the woman’s birthday cake into her face and threatening to “bash her brains in”.

He left her “terrified” when he pinned her in a kitchen corner and yelled at her.

He turned up at her workplace and shouted at her until other staff intervened.

Weeks after their relationship ended, Homer left a voicemail message for the woman threatening to “hunt you down”.

Defence solicitor David McLaughlin said, “It seems the relationship started off fairly positively but there was a deterioration.

“He’s behaved very poorly and abusively to his partner.”

He said his client is suffering from prostate cancer, has turned down surgery and “it’s fair to say it’s terminal”.

He added Homer also has a degenerative bone disease.

Sheriff Susan Duff said despite Homer’s health issues, a prison term was required to mark the gravity of the offence and jailed him for 396 days.

