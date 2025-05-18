Fife man’s brolly attack on neighbour he accused of ‘genital grab’ after Bible class

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man’s brolly attack on neighbour he accused of ‘genital grab’ after Bible class

Kenneth Taylor left the man with a swollen face.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Kenneth Taylor
Kenneth Taylor.

A Fife man left a Bible study class then used a brolly to smack a neighbour, who he accused of making a grab for his genitals.

The victim suffered a cut to his eyebrow and a swollen cheek after being attacked by Kenneth Taylor, 48, who ran up behind him and whacked him over the head.

Taylor, of Mellor Court, Rosyth, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and claimed the man was drunk and had tried to grab his genitals.

Brolly bash

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat told the court the victim lives in the same street as Taylor.

At 6.15pm he was walking home and was on his phone, having a face-time call with a female friend.

He heard someone running behind him and turned to see Taylor approaching, holding an umbrella.

Taylor struck him over the head and the assault was witnessed by the woman on the phone.

Police were contacted and when arrested, Taylor said: “I didn’t do that.”

However, in court he admitted that on October 27 at Kings Place, Rosyth, he assaulted a man by striking him on the head with an umbrella to his injury.

‘Clarified’ circumstances

Defence solicitor Stephen Morrison told the court he wanted to clarify Taylor’s comment to the author of his social work report that it had been “an accident”.

He said his client knows the victim and the female who was on the phone.

They previously all got on but more recently there have been “difficulties” between them.

He went on: “He has lived in the street for 20 years and on this night, he was walking home from a Bible study class.

“He was sober and hasn’t had a drink for over a year.

“He says the complainer has an issue with alcohol misuse and was heavily under the influence.

“He says the complainer made a grab towards his genital area – he wasn’t actually grabbed but it was a motion towards him.

“He reacted to that by striking him with the brolly.”

The solicitor added his client, who works in retail, was “keen not to come back to court”.

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed a community payback order with 135 hours of unpaid work.

