Fife man’s brolly attack on neighbour he accused of ‘genital grab’ after Bible class

A Fife man left a Bible study class then used a brolly to smack a neighbour, who he accused of making a grab for his genitals.

The victim suffered a cut to his eyebrow and a swollen cheek after being attacked by Kenneth Taylor, 48, who ran up behind him and whacked him over the head.

Taylor, of Mellor Court, Rosyth, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and claimed the man was drunk and had tried to grab his genitals.

Brolly bash

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat told the court the victim lives in the same street as Taylor.

At 6.15pm he was walking home and was on his phone, having a face-time call with a female friend.

He heard someone running behind him and turned to see Taylor approaching, holding an umbrella.

Taylor struck him over the head and the assault was witnessed by the woman on the phone.

Police were contacted and when arrested, Taylor said: “I didn’t do that.”

However, in court he admitted that on October 27 at Kings Place, Rosyth, he assaulted a man by striking him on the head with an umbrella to his injury.

‘Clarified’ circumstances

Defence solicitor Stephen Morrison told the court he wanted to clarify Taylor’s comment to the author of his social work report that it had been “an accident”.

He said his client knows the victim and the female who was on the phone.

They previously all got on but more recently there have been “difficulties” between them.

He went on: “He has lived in the street for 20 years and on this night, he was walking home from a Bible study class.

“He was sober and hasn’t had a drink for over a year.

“He says the complainer has an issue with alcohol misuse and was heavily under the influence.

“He says the complainer made a grab towards his genital area – he wasn’t actually grabbed but it was a motion towards him.

“He reacted to that by striking him with the brolly.”

The solicitor added his client, who works in retail, was “keen not to come back to court”.

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed a community payback order with 135 hours of unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.