Monday court round-up — Park assault and 3 on attempted murder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Monday court round-up — Park assault and 3 on attempted murder charge

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A driver smashed into a van on a busy Dundee roundabout while police were on duty around the corner.

Luke Taylor sped off from the scene after causing the other vehicle to hit a lamp post on the Five Ways roundabout on July 9 2024.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how 22-year-old Taylor, driving a Ford Fiesta Zetec, suddenly pulled out of the junction at Strathmore Avenue.

He hit a Ford Transit Custom which turned 180 degrees, causing it to strike a lamp post and the pavement.

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said this was observed by police around the corner.

Blue lights were activated and Taylor was traced on Wedderburn Street after driving off.

Taylor, of Canning Place, pled guilty to a charge of driving dangerously.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear disqualified him from driving for 20 months and ordered him to pay a £420 fine.

Bum grope

A woman who groped a man as he sat on a bench at a Fife shopping centre has been placed on the sex offenders register. Mary Lindsay, 46, admitted the sexual assault – squeezing her victim’s bum outside the Kingdom shopping complex in Glenrothes.

Mary Lindsay
Mary Lindsay groped a man at a Fife shopping centre.

Three on attempted murder charge

Three youths allegedly attempted to murder a man in Dundee by repeatedly stamping on his head.

The teenagers – who cannot be named due to their ages – allegedly attacked the man on Dundee’s Forebank Road on March 21.

All three allegedly chased the man before repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body before he lost consciousness.

While he was unconscious, it is alleged the trio stamped on his head.

It is alleged the assault was to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, to the danger of his life and was an attempt to murder him.

The three teenagers – aged 15, 16 and 17 respectively – made no plea when they appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

They were released on bail after their case was committed for further examination.

Skull fracture accident

A woman fell from a pick-up truck and fractured her skull while being taken across the prestigious Forbes of Kingennie resort by the owner’s son. Alistair Forbes, 26, was giving a crowd of friends a lift from the Angus resort’s bar back to the on-site lodges when a woman travelling in the exposed rear of the Volkswagen Amarok fell out.

Alistair Forbes
Alistair Forbes.

Park assault

A 12-year-old girl was injured after being punched, kicked and thrown to the ground in a Dundee park by a 38-year-old man.

Billy Thomson was found guilty of assaulting the child at Clatto Country Park and elsewhere on September 16 last year.

Thomson shouted and adopted an aggressive demeanour towards the child before pursuing her, seizing her and pulling on her body.

His trial at the city’s sheriff court heard how he forced her to the ground, kicked her on the head and body and repeatedly punched her on the head and body.

He also threatened her with violence during the incident, with the girl sustaining an injury as a result.

Thomson denied the allegations but the Rosemount Road resident was found guilty by Sheriff Grant McCulloch.

After obtaining a social work report on Thomson, the sheriff ordered him to perform 250 hours of unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Arran Blythe
Ex-soldier convicted of sex assault at Perth nightclub
Xiang Chen
Dundee student who became international cannabis courier will 'face music' in China after serving…
Mary Lindsay
Fife woman on register for groping man's bottom at shopping centre
Sam Tognarelli
Peeping Tom peered through Fife windows and peed on house
Alistair Forbes
Woman left unconscious with cracked skull after falling from Forbes of Kingennie pick-up driven…
Graeme Laing
Fife paedophile snared in vigilante sting re-sentenced to jail after four court breaches
Kenneth Taylor
Fife man's brolly attack on neighbour he accused of ‘genital grab’ after Bible class
Police on Stannergate
Man in court over alleged murder bid near Dundee docks
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Cocaine and cannabis courier
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee teen on terrorism charges accused of breaching bail conditions