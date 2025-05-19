Monday court round-up — Park assault and 3 on attempted murder charge

A driver smashed into a van on a busy Dundee roundabout while police were on duty around the corner.

Luke Taylor sped off from the scene after causing the other vehicle to hit a lamp post on the Five Ways roundabout on July 9 2024.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how 22-year-old Taylor, driving a Ford Fiesta Zetec, suddenly pulled out of the junction at Strathmore Avenue.

He hit a Ford Transit Custom which turned 180 degrees, causing it to strike a lamp post and the pavement.

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said this was observed by police around the corner.

Blue lights were activated and Taylor was traced on Wedderburn Street after driving off.

Taylor, of Canning Place, pled guilty to a charge of driving dangerously.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear disqualified him from driving for 20 months and ordered him to pay a £420 fine.

Bum grope

A woman who groped a man as he sat on a bench at a Fife shopping centre has been placed on the sex offenders register. Mary Lindsay, 46, admitted the sexual assault – squeezing her victim’s bum outside the Kingdom shopping complex in Glenrothes.

Three on attempted murder charge

Three youths allegedly attempted to murder a man in Dundee by repeatedly stamping on his head.

The teenagers – who cannot be named due to their ages – allegedly attacked the man on Dundee’s Forebank Road on March 21.

All three allegedly chased the man before repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body before he lost consciousness.

While he was unconscious, it is alleged the trio stamped on his head.

It is alleged the assault was to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, to the danger of his life and was an attempt to murder him.

The three teenagers – aged 15, 16 and 17 respectively – made no plea when they appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

They were released on bail after their case was committed for further examination.

Skull fracture accident

A woman fell from a pick-up truck and fractured her skull while being taken across the prestigious Forbes of Kingennie resort by the owner’s son. Alistair Forbes, 26, was giving a crowd of friends a lift from the Angus resort’s bar back to the on-site lodges when a woman travelling in the exposed rear of the Volkswagen Amarok fell out.

Park assault

A 12-year-old girl was injured after being punched, kicked and thrown to the ground in a Dundee park by a 38-year-old man.

Billy Thomson was found guilty of assaulting the child at Clatto Country Park and elsewhere on September 16 last year.

Thomson shouted and adopted an aggressive demeanour towards the child before pursuing her, seizing her and pulling on her body.

His trial at the city’s sheriff court heard how he forced her to the ground, kicked her on the head and body and repeatedly punched her on the head and body.

He also threatened her with violence during the incident, with the girl sustaining an injury as a result.

Thomson denied the allegations but the Rosemount Road resident was found guilty by Sheriff Grant McCulloch.

After obtaining a social work report on Thomson, the sheriff ordered him to perform 250 hours of unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.